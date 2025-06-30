BBC Studios Launches Free Global Education Platform to Support Teachers, Students, and Families

"The BBC Learning Hub is more than just a website; it's a commitment to helping educators and students thrive," said Kara Iaconis, VP and Global Head of BBC Learning. Post this

Designed to meet the evolving needs of today's educators, the platform features safe, engaging video content, ready-made lessons and activities, and accessible reading materials for students at varying levels. Key features include:

Extensive Video Library: Educational clips from acclaimed BBC programs and documentaries such as Planet Earth I & II, Deadly Dinosaurs, Bluey, and Go Jetters, curated to engage students and elevate instruction across subjects.





Ready-to-Use Lessons: Standards-aligned plans and quick teaching ideas that help educators inspire curiosity and foster deeper learning.





Accessible Reading Passages: Engaging, age-appropriate science and history content tailored to three reading levels, ensuring accessibility for a wide range of learners.





Free Student Printables: Creative, classroom-ready activities and worksheets that save teachers time and reinforce creative learning.

The BBC Learning Hub also addresses essential future-focused topics such as sustainability, financial literacy, and global citizenship, helping students develop the skills and understanding needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

"The BBC Learning Hub is more than just a website; it's a commitment to helping educators and students thrive," said Kara Iaconis, VP and Global Head of BBC Learning. "By harnessing the power of BBC's unparalleled storytelling and trusted journalism, we aim to spark curiosity, nurture critical thinking, and inspire the next generation."

The new platform builds on the success of BBC Bitesize, the BBC's long-standing UK education service trusted by millions of students and teachers for decades.

Educators and families in the U.S. can now access the BBC Learning Hub for free and begin exploring more than 1,000 resources designed to enrich learning anytime, anywhere.

About BBC Studios

BBC Studios is a commercial subsidiary of the BBC Group with sales of £2.1 billion (2021/22: £1,630 million). Able to take an idea seamlessly from thought to screen and beyond, the business is built on two operating areas: the global Content Studio, which produces, invests, and distributes content globally, and Channels & Streaming, with BBC-branded channels, services, and joint ventures in the UK and internationally. Around 2,500 hours of award-winning British programs are made by the business every year, with over 80% of total BBC Studios revenues coming from non-BBC customers, including Discovery, Apple, and Netflix. Its content is internationally recognized across a broad range of genres and specialties, with brands like Strictly Come Dancing/Dancing With the Stars, Top Gear, the Planet series, Bluey, and Doctor Who. BBC.com is BBC Studios' global digital news platform, offering up-to-the-minute international news, in-depth analysis, and features.

