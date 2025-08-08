BBCS Launches Forcyte™: A Next-Generation Platform Designed to Transform Donor Services

BBCS Unveils Forcyte™: Modern Donor Scheduling Platform

BONNEY LAKE, Wash., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blood Bank Computer Systems, Inc. (BBCS), a long-standing leader in blood banking and biologics software, proudly announces the official launch of Forcyte™, a modern scheduling platform built to support the full spectrum of donor services. Developed with input from frontline teams and blood center partners, Forcyte™ is the latest innovation to join the BBCS portfolio—purpose-built to streamline operations, increase donor engagement, and strengthen connections across the community.

Designed to work seamlessly alongside BBCS' flagship biologics platform, ForLife®, Forcyte™ delivers end-to-end functionality for donor scheduling, campaign outreach, team coordination, and real-time analytics—all within one unified platform. The system empowers organizations to move beyond outdated processes by modernizing how donor programs are managed from recruitment to retention.

"Forcyte™ represents a major step forward for the industry," said Brian Forbis, CEO of BBCS. "Our team developed this platform to address the operational pain points we've seen blood centers struggle with for years. By unifying scheduling, communication, and outreach under one intuitive system, we're not just solving today's challenges—we're equipping our partners to grow and adapt for the future."

With a fully integrated communications suite, intuitive calendar controls, and real-time data visibility, Forcyte™ gives staff and donors alike a more connected, efficient, and meaningful experience. As the only BECS provider to offer a dedicated donor scheduling platform, BBCS continues to deliver on its commitment to modernize the tools that power lifesaving work.

For more information on Forcyte™, visit https://bbcsinc.com/products/forcyte/ or contact [email protected].

About BBCS

Blood Bank Computer Systems, Inc. (BBCS) has been supporting the blood and biologics community with integrated software solutions since 1987. With decades of experience and a client-first approach, BBCS continues to advance the capabilities of blood centers and biologics organizations nationwide through innovative, secure, and scalable technology.

Courtney Fenton, BBCS, 1 888.738.2227, [email protected]

