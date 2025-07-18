BBH Eye Foundation Expands Reach to Ukraine, Partnering with Eye Care for Ukraine to Equip First Responders with Essential Protective Eyewear

"Ukraine's first responders are risking everything. Providing the eye protection they need is one small way we can help keep them safe." —Dr. Gary Barth Post this

"I care deeply about first responders," said Barth, an ophthalmic surgeon with over 25 years of humanitarian fieldwork. "When I learned many of Ukraine's frontline heroes were going without basic eye protection, I knew we could help. Protecting sight isn't just about restoring vision; it's about preventing loss before it happens. These first responders are risking everything, and this is one small way we can stand with them. I hope others will join us in supporting this urgent mission."

Through this collaboration, BBH will source and fund the delivery of certified ballistic protective eyewear to Eye Care for Ukraine, which will oversee on-the-ground distribution to first responders with the greatest need. The initial grant, formalized in the MOU, launches a pilot phase designed to scale, with the first shipment of lenses slated for distribution in August 2025, with additional rounds to follow based on logistical learnings and product feedback from frontline responders.

"Teaming up with BBH Eye Foundation has been a powerful alignment of purpose," said Brian True, founder of Eye Care for Ukraine. "On the front lines, we see every day how preventable vision loss doesn't just affect the individual: it reverberates through families, communities, and entire nations for a lifetime. To partner with a like-minded organization that understands the urgency and is taking action to address it is both rare and deeply meaningful."

In a follow-up post, Sightlines: Frontline Vulnerability in Ukraine, Barth highlights alarming data indicating eye injuries now account for up to 15% of battlefield trauma cases, many of which are preventable with appropriate personal protective equipment. These injuries reflect not only a lack of protection but a pressing need for coordinated, preventive action.

With this initiative, BBH builds on its core mission of addressing curable blindness by expanding into preventative protection for those at risk in Ukraine. BBH remains focused on improving access to compassionate, professional eye care—and now, preserving sight before it's lost.

To help protect the vision of those risking everything on the front lines, donate at bbheye.org.

About BBH Eye Foundation

BBH Eye Foundation is a nonprofit humanitarian organization dedicated to eradicating curable blindness and expanding access to compassionate, professional eye care in underserved communities. Founded in 2019, BBH has helped enable over 200,000 free cataract surgeries across Southeast Asia and built sustainable infrastructure through a network of Primary Eye Care Centers (PECCs), with its 30th PECC launching in rural Himalayan Nepal in 2025.

With the launch of its first European initiative in Ukraine, BBH has evolved its mission to include providing protective eyewear to first responders at risk of traumatic eye injury, preserving sight before it's lost. Whether through prevention or treatment, BBH remains committed to restoring vision, dignity, and opportunity for those most in need. Learn more or donate at bbheye.org.

About Eye Care for Ukraine

Eye Care for Ukraine is a humanitarian organization dedicated to delivering essential vision services and equipment to the people of Ukraine, particularly those displaced or injured by war. Since 2022, the nonprofit has coordinated mobile clinics, distributed critical ophthalmic supplies, and facilitated cross-border partnerships to bring eye care to the front lines of the crisis. The organization is also providing cornea bio-implants to Ukraine while working to develop additional eye banking services in the country. More at eyecareforukraine.org.

