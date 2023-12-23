BBSA Wins Award as Marketing Agency of the Year at the Best of Small Business Awards

BBSA sets new standards in the delivery of marketing services for small businesses

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Outsourcing Marketing Agency BBSA has been selected by the Best of Small Business Awards at Small Business Expo (SBE) as the Marketing Agency of the Year winner.

The Best of Small Business Awards™ is America's most prestigious honor that recognizes and celebrates the BEST Small to Mid-Sized Business Visionaries. The Best of Small Business Awards ™ is presented by Small Business Expo, the Nation's biggest and most attended Business-to-Business Networking Event, Trade Show, and conference, hosted in major US cities.

"It is an honor for BBSA to win multiple prestigious awards in the same year," said Anna Stella, BBSA Founder. "In the spring of 2023, we received the American Business Stevies Awards for Achievement in Management. Now, we have accepted the Marketing Agency of the Year Award at the Best of Small Business Award. The work we've done has made an incredible impact on our clients' marketing activities as well as their business outcomes. At BBSA, we greatly care about our clients and moving the standards of the marketing profession forward," continued Anna Stella, "This award reflects the deep commitment of our organization to pushing the marketing profession forward while strengthening outcomes at all levels."

Anna added: "BBSA is a place where people have a genuine love and passion for the marketing profession. We live, breathe, and work 24/7 on marketing, and we have a professional obligation to keep our knowledge up to speed with the latest marketing and technology changes. We take genuine care of clients, and making them succeed is our highest mission."

About BBSA

Small company, little time? Win new clients. Hit your targets. Grow your business. BBSA is an award-winning full-service outsourced marketing agency that supports a wide range of companies with both strategy and marketing implementation that is cost-effective and maximizes reach. Whether an established enterprise or a growing startup, BBSA offers flexible marketing outsourcing solutions to grow businesses. BBSA's monthly packages, which include solutions from marketing strategies and plans to lead generation activities, email marketing, content marketing, and social media, let clients leave their marketing in the hands of award-winning experts.

About the Best of Small Business Awards™ by Small Business Expo

The Best of Small Business Awards ™ is America's most prestigious honor that recognizes and celebrates the BEST Small to Mid-Sized Business Visionaries. With a number of notable "Best of Small Business" categories to choose from, The Best of Small Business Awards ™ is the largest Annual Business Recognition Program in the US.

The Best of Small Business Awards ™ is presented by Small Business Expo (a leading Event Organizer with over 100 Successful Business Shows Produced), the Nation's BIGGEST and most attended Business-to-Business Networking Event, Trade Show & Conference, hosted in major US cities. Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs attend Small Business Expo to engage in cutting-edge business-critical workshops, shop for vendors that can help their business grow & network with thousands of attendees.

Media Contact

Dan Rossi, BBSA, 1 3025264992, [email protected], www.bbsa-marketing.com

SOURCE BBSA