BC Launches IVF Funding Program -- Acubalance Can Help You Make the Most of It

VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Starting July 2, 2025, the BC government is offering limited funding—up to $19,000—to help eligible residents cover the cost of a standard IVF cycle. This new program aims to make fertility care more accessible, but spots are limited, and funding is based on combined pre-tax income.
To qualify, you must be enrolled in BC's Medical Services Plan (MSP) and receive treatment at one of the three participating clinics: Olive Fertility Centre, PCRM, or Grace Fertility.
With limited funding available, it's important to do everything you can to improve your chances of success. At Acubalance Wellness Centre, we help you prepare your body for IVF through proven, integrative therapies, including:
✔️ Fertility acupuncture
✔️ Low-level laser therapy (LLLT) for fertility
✔️ IV nutrient drips with glutathione
✔️Chinese herbal medicine
These natural therapies support egg and sperm quality, hormone balance, and uterine receptivity—so you can feel confident heading into your IVF/FET cycle.
If you're unsure about your eligibility or need help understanding the updated BC funding program, we're happy to assist. Detailed information can be found at Acubalance Wellness Centre.
