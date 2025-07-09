BC Launches IVF Funding Program -- Acubalance Can Help You Make the Most of It

Starting July 2, 2025, the BC government is offering limited funding—up to $19,000—to help eligible residents cover the cost of a standard IVF cycle. This new program aims to make fertility care more accessible, but spots are limited, and funding is based on combined pre-tax income.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Starting July 2, 2025, the BC government is offering limited funding—up to $19,000—to help eligible residents cover the cost of a standard IVF cycle. This new program aims to make fertility care more accessible, but spots are limited, and funding is based on combined pre-tax income.

To qualify, you must be enrolled in BC's Medical Services Plan (MSP) and receive treatment at one of the three participating clinics: Olive Fertility Centre, PCRM, or Grace Fertility.