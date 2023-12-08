B&C Publishes New FIFRA Tutor® Courses and Updates TSCA Tutor® Courses

These courses are intended to provide on-demand knowledge to assist with the strategic planning that is critical to global product development. The subtleties of TSCA and FIFRA are presented in a clear and business-focused context. Post this

B&C has updated the content in T101 — An Overview of TSCA and T204 — Chemical Data Reporting (CDR) to reflect updated Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) implementation information and the upcoming 2024 CDR period.

FIFRA Tutor®

B&C has published four modules in the FIFRA Tutor curriculum:

F108 — Pest Control Devices, focusing on instruments that trap, destroy, repel, or mitigate a pest without a chemical mode of action;

F201 — Understanding FIFRA-Regulated Products, explaining in detail what a pesticide is under FIFRA as far as EPA is concerned, what products are excluded from FIFRA regulation, what products are exempt from FIFRA, and why;

F203 — Building a Registration Application, focusing on the administrative side of the registration process, including obtaining a federal registration and becoming a supplemental registrant; and

F205 — Developing the Pesticide Label, providing a deep dive into label development and maintenance.

These courses are intended to provide on-demand knowledge to assist with the strategic planning that is critical to global product development. The subtleties of TSCA and the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) are presented in a clear and business-focused context.

TSCA Tutor and FIFRA Tutor courses are developed and presented by members of B&C's renowned TSCA practice group and FIFRA practice group, which includes former EPA officials, an extensive scientific staff, and a robust and highly experienced team of lawyers and non-lawyer professionals extremely well versed in all aspects of FIFRA law, regulation, policy, compliance, and litigation.

Courses can be completed at the learner's own pace, and enrollment is valid for one full year. Interested professionals should visit B&C's Regulatory Training platform at https://training.lawbc.com, https://training.lawbc.com/collections/tscatutor, or https://training.lawbc.com/collections/fifratutor to view sample course segments and enroll.

TSCA Tutor

T101: An Overview of TSCA

T103: Import Requirements — TSCA Section 13

T104: Export Requirements — TSCA Section 12

T105: Confidential Business Information (CBI)

T106: Reporting and Retention of Information — TSCA Section 8

T201: TSCA Inspections and Audits

T202: TSCA Section 5, Part 1 — TSCA Chemical Inventory, Exemptions

T203: TSCA Section 5, Part 2 — New Chemicals/New Use

T204: Chemical Data Reporting (CDR)

T205: Chemical Testing (Regulatory)/Animal Welfare — TSCA Section 4

T206: Prioritization and Risk Evaluation — TSCA Section 6

FIFRA Tutor

F101: FIFRA Overview

F102: Import and Export of Pesticides

F104: Reporting and Recordkeeping Requirements

F105: Due Diligence and Transferring FIFRA Registrations and/or Data

F108: Pest Control Devices

F109: Defining Tolerances and Their Regulation

F110: Adverse Effects Reporting Requirements

F201: Understanding FIFRA-Regulated Products

F203: Building a Registration Application

F205: Developing the Pesticide Label

F206: Antimicrobial Pesticides

F208: Data Citation, Data Compensation, and Data Sharing

