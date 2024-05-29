BCD Travel and Advito Garner Prestigious Awards for Sustainability Leadership at BTN Sustainability Summits

"This acknowledgment reinforces our commitment to providing our clients with cutting-edge tools and strategies that promote responsible travel and sustainable business practices." Post this

The accolades continued at the BTN Sustainability Summit Europe, held on May 15 in London, where BCD and Advito again excelled in their respective categories.

"These awards are a testament to the dedication and collaborative efforts of our teams at BCD and Advito," said Stephan Baars, CEO of BCD Travel. "We are committed to leading the way in sustainability by implementing innovative solutions that drive both environmental and business benefits for our clients and the industry as a whole."

The awards recognize a range of recent initiatives by BCD and Advito that are designed to help clients build sustainable travel programs. These include partnering with several traveler engagement platforms to bring Advito's GATE4 data into the leading online booking tools, creating preferred supplier program sustainability assessments, delivering workshops to help employees assess their personal carbon footprints, and many more. GATE4 is Advito's ISO-certified carbon emissions calculation methodology that enables clients to accurately measure and report their carbon emissions.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for our achievements in sustainability," said April Bridgeman, Senior Vice President of BCD, and Managing Director of Advito. "This acknowledgment reinforces our commitment to providing our clients with cutting-edge tools and strategies that promote responsible travel and sustainable business practices."

In addition to their client-facing achievements, BCD and Advito also earned distinction by making significant strides in their own sustainability improvements. BCD introduced a comprehensive sustainability framework that includes beyond carbon, mindful travel, industry advocacy, and high standards, guiding the company's sustainability efforts across all operations. The company's sustainability program aligns with globally recognized frameworks like the UN Global Compact, Sustainable Development Goals, and ISO 14001/45001, and includes an annual externally assured sustainability progress report. BCD has earned four consecutive EcoVadis Platinum ratings, placing them in the top 1% of suppliers, and achieved a 72% reduction in carbon emissions from their 2016 baseline. Their "Making a Difference" program supports 39 projects in 14 countries, emphasizing children's welfare globally.

"Our goal is to lead by example, demonstrating that operational excellence and environmental responsibility go hand in hand, and to inspire others in the industry to pursue their own sustainability goals," said Baars.

The Business Travel Sustainability Awards were established by the BTN Group to acknowledge the critical importance of sustainability in the travel industry and to encourage progress across all sectors. Entries from companies across Europe and the Americas were evaluated by an independent panel of judges, including senior corporate travel buyers, independent travel management consultants, and sustainability and ESG experts.

For more information, please visit BCD Travel and Advito.

About BCD Travel

BCD Travel helps companies travel smart and achieve more. We drive program adoption, cost savings and talent retention through digital experiences that simplify business travel. Our 15,000+ dedicated team members service clients in 170+ countries as we shape a sustainable future for business travel. BCD's leading meetings and events management and global consultancy services complete our comprehensive suite of solutions for all aspects of corporate travel. In 2023, BCD achieved US$20.3 billion in sales. For more information, visit www.bcdtravel.com.

About Advito

Advito, the consulting arm of BCD Travel, is a dedicated transformer of corporate travel programs. Embracing an intelligence-driven framework, Advito adeptly manages supplier expenditure and traveler conduct, ensuring efficient travel programs that cater to all stakeholders. By leveraging intelligent analytics, distinctive supplier strategies, and integrated traveler engagement, Advito propels travel programs to unprecedented levels of sustainability, savings, and satisfaction. As a pioneering travel consultancy boasting the ISO-certified carbon reporting methodology GATE4, Advito has also established a specialized practice area for sustainable business travel. Discover more at www.advito.com.

Media Contact

Tim Gnatek, Advito, 1 4152723944, [email protected]

SOURCE Advito