BCEN Professional Development Director Earns Gold Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award

"Michael's passion for excellent patient care, commitment to nurses' lifelong learning, and collaborative spirit have fueled tremendous innovation and success for the BCEN Learn continuing education platform," said BCEN CEO Janie Schumaker, MBA, BSN, RN, CEN, ICE-CCP, CENP, CPHQ, FABC.

"To be recognized as a leader in learning and development among global companies and innovators is a tremendous honor and very humbling," said Michael Dexter, MSN, RN, CNL, CEN, CFRN, CPEN, CTRN, TCRN, CCRN, EMT, Director of Professional Development, BCEN. "Board certification is nursing's highest professional achievement and requires a great deal of study, preparation and continuing education. We have worked hard to maintain high standards for our offerings and provide relevant educational material for nurses seeking to earn and maintain a BCEN credential."

Dexter, who holds seven national nursing certifications, still works part-time in the emergency department clinical setting to ensure BCEN Learn offerings meet the needs of today's emergency, trauma and critical care transport RNs.

Under Dexter's leadership since joining BCEN in spring 2021, his team of BCEN staff, volunteer nurse subject matter experts, and technology vendors has expanded BCEN Learn offerings by 450%, earned exceptional learner experience ratings, and continuously upgraded the highly interactive, knowledge-reinforcing, learner-driven content on a wide range of adult and pediatric emergency, trauma, flight, critical care ground transport, and burn nursing clinical and leadership topics.

From the online platform's initial 13 CE courses, BCEN Learn now hosts over 100 CE courses, five 300+-question practice exams, a highly interactive Certified Emergency Nurse review course, escape room and Jeopardy-style gamification, dozens of live and on-demand free CE webinars, conference content, and the BCEN & Friends podcast, whose 100th episode will air in late 2024.

This is the fourth Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Award for BCEN since launching its BCEN Learn continuing education platform in October 2020. In 2021, BCEN earned bronze awards in the following three categories: Best Advance in Creating a Learning Strategy, Best Learning Team, and Best Advance in Custom Content.

"Michael is future focused for himself and every member and volunteer on his team, ensuring they are seen and valued and tied to BCEN's vision that every emergency patient is treated by a board certified nurse," added Schumaker. "Together they are bringing innovative learning technologies to BCEN Learn and nurse learners across the U.S. and around the world."

View the complete list of Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Award winners at: https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/

About BCEN

Founded in 1980, the independent, not-for-profit Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN®) offers robust nursing specialty certification programs fostering empowered nurses across the emergency spectrum who contribute noticeably to patient care, safety and outcomes. Over 60,000 BCEN credentials are held by registered nurses (RNs) who specialize in emergency, pediatric emergency, flight, critical care ground transport, trauma, and burn nursing. BCEN offers the Certified Emergency Nurse (CEN®), Certified Pediatric Emergency Nurse (CPEN®), Certified Flight Registered Nurse (CFRN®), Certified Transport Registered Nurse (CTRN®), Trauma Certified Registered Nurse (TCRN®), and Certified Burn Registered Nurse (CBRN) certification programs, as well as the award-winning BCEN Learn professional development platform and BCEN Learn Live conferences.

Media Contact

Maris Panjada, Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing, 630-339-4530, [email protected], https://bcen.org

