BCEN Welcomes New Marketing and Communications Lead Maris Panjada

"I'm honored to devote my focus to an organization with a noble vision and mission and have the privilege to support and recognize the commitment of such a remarkable community of nurses," said Panjada. "In collaboration with the BCEN team and our industry partners and colleagues, I'm ready to build on the impactful ways BCEN elevates emergency nursing specialty excellence and help tell the story of how specialty board certification drives nurse success, patient care, and the health and well-being of communities."

For the five years prior to joining BCEN, Panjada provided strategic marketing services for B2B and B2C clients of Dobies Health Marketing in Kansas City, Missouri, most recently as senior manager of client services. Before that, Panjada held several graphic design, event management and public relations positions.

Panjada holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing and a Bachelor of Arts in Communications Studies from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, and she is a member of the American Marketing Association (AMA). Born and raised in Overland Park, Kansas, Panjada resides in Kansas City, Missouri.

"On behalf of the BCEN community, we're grateful for Hilde Marnul's leadership and contributions over the past 11 years as BCEN introduced trauma and burn nursing certifications, launched the BCEN Learn continuing education platform, completed a major rebrand and website refresh, and built a robust portfolio of resources to support our more than 50,000 specialty certified emergency, trauma and transport nurses," said Schumaker. "We wish her well in this next chapter as she spends more time with her growing family."

Today, BCEN offers six national nursing specialty credentials for registered nurses (RNs) specializing in emergency, pediatric emergency, trauma, flight, critical care ground transport, and burn nursing. The award-winning BCEN Learn professional development platform features hundreds of interactive continuing education (CE) courses, free CE webinars, and more, plus BCEN hosts two regional BCEN Learn Live continuing education conferences a year. BCEN's industry-leading resource and services portfolio supports nurses' certification journeys as well the professional development practitioners, nurse leaders and employers who support nursing specialty certification. BCEN also funds research and dozens of annual academic scholarships and hosts two annual national awards programs.

Founded in 1980, the independent, not-for-profit Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN®) offers robust national board certification programs fostering empowered nurses across the emergency spectrum who contribute noticeably to patient care, safety and outcomes. Over 60,000 BCEN credentials are currently held by registered nurses (RNs) who specialize in emergency, flight, critical care ground transport, pediatric emergency and trauma nursing. BCEN offers the Certified Emergency Nurse (CEN®), Certified Flight Registered Nurse (CFRN®), Certified Pediatric Emergency Nurse (CPEN®), Certified Transport Registered Nurse (CTRN®) and Trauma Certified Registered Nurse (TCRN®) certifications. The CEN, CFRN, CPEN, and TCRN certification programs are accredited by the Accreditation Board for Specialty Nursing Certification (ABSNC). Learn more at bcen.org. Follow BCEN on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

