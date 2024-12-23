BC's Lower Mainland Communities Discover Winning Formula with Upanup to Create Municipal Websites that Put Residents' Needs First

Upanup is making navigating municipal services and information more efficient for residents as the go-to company for municipality and utility web services
VICTORIA, BC, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Upanup, offering digital website solutions that prioritize user experience, accessibility and mobile responsiveness, is pleased to announce that the City of Port Coquitlam is quickly receiving positive feedback for its updated website which launched last month.
Port Coquitlam is the latest in a growing list of BC municipalities to engage Upanup to create and update its website, portcoquitlam.ca. The newly redesigned website provides an enhanced online experience with a modern look, streamlined navigation, and interactive tools. The site reflects the City's commitment to a service-focused approach, offering improved accessibility, an enhanced search function, and new opportunities for engagement.
"The City of Port Coquitlam is another fantastic example of a municipality who put their residents' needs at the forefront, and we are honoured to play a role in helping them deliver quality online information and services," said Peter Knapp, CEO of Upanup. "We are proud to know that there are thousands of people looking at PortCoquitlam.ca daily, for answers and solutions — let alone all the other municipal websites in the lower mainland."
The website features an inclusive design that adapts seamlessly to any device, ensuring better user experiences on laptops, tablets, and smartphones. As one of the City's primary communication tools, the website receives close to 2 million page views annually, serving as a vital resource for residents, businesses, and visitors. It provides quick access to up-to-date information on services, events, programs, and initiatives.
Other updated features include: simplified content for easier navigation that's user-friendly, improved search functionality, expanded digital services centre, upgraded online forms and a prominent service requests section.
Port Coquitlam is the most recent municipality to benefit from Upanup's services, joining an impressive list of BC lower mainland clients which include:
- City of Port Coquitlam
- District of West Vancouver
- City of Delta
- City of Pitt Meadows
- City of Maple Ridge
- City of Surrey
- City of Langley
- City of Mission
- City of Abbotsford
- North Vancouver Recreation & Culture
- Squamish-Lillooet Regional District
Here is a list of case studies from municipalities and utilities that Upanup has collaborated with.
For more information, please visit https://www.upanup.com/
About Upanup
Founded in 2012 by Peter Knapp and Richard Hammond, Upanup employs thirty dedicated designers, developers, marketing professionals and strategists in offices across Waterloo, Ontario; Calgary, Alberta; and Victoria, British Columbia. With clients in Canada and the United States, Upanup offers expertise in digital website solutions that prioritize user experience, accessibility and community engagement.
Media Contact
Scott Ledingham, Upanup, 6138067135, [email protected], https://www.upanup.com/
SOURCE Upanup
Share this article