BC's Lower Mainland Communities Discover Winning Formula with Upanup to Create Municipal Websites that Put Residents' Needs First

The City of Port Coquitlam is another fantastic example of a municipality who puts their residents' needs at the forefront, and we are honoured to play a role in helping them deliver quality online information and services Post this

"The City of Port Coquitlam is another fantastic example of a municipality who put their residents' needs at the forefront, and we are honoured to play a role in helping them deliver quality online information and services," said Peter Knapp, CEO of Upanup. "We are proud to know that there are thousands of people looking at PortCoquitlam.ca daily, for answers and solutions — let alone all the other municipal websites in the lower mainland."

The website features an inclusive design that adapts seamlessly to any device, ensuring better user experiences on laptops, tablets, and smartphones. As one of the City's primary communication tools, the website receives close to 2 million page views annually, serving as a vital resource for residents, businesses, and visitors. It provides quick access to up-to-date information on services, events, programs, and initiatives.

Other updated features include: simplified content for easier navigation that's user-friendly, improved search functionality, expanded digital services centre, upgraded online forms and a prominent service requests section.

Port Coquitlam is the most recent municipality to benefit from Upanup's services, joining an impressive list of BC lower mainland clients which include:

City of Port Coquitlam

District of West Vancouver

City of Delta

City of Pitt Meadows

City of Maple Ridge

City of Surrey

City of Langley

City of Mission

City of Abbotsford

North Vancouver Recreation & Culture

Squamish-Lillooet Regional District

Here is a list of case studies from municipalities and utilities that Upanup has collaborated with.

For more information, please visit https://www.upanup.com/

About Upanup

Founded in 2012 by Peter Knapp and Richard Hammond, Upanup employs thirty dedicated designers, developers, marketing professionals and strategists in offices across Waterloo, Ontario; Calgary, Alberta; and Victoria, British Columbia. With clients in Canada and the United States, Upanup offers expertise in digital website solutions that prioritize user experience, accessibility and community engagement.

Media Contact

Scott Ledingham, Upanup, 6138067135, [email protected], https://www.upanup.com/

SOURCE Upanup