BCS to honor Janelle Farris at 2025 gala on May 29 for a Decade of Transformational Leadership and Community Impact

Brooklyn Community Services (BCS) will honor Janelle Farris, former President and Executive Director, at the 2025 BCS Gala on Thursday, May 29, at BAMcafé in Downtown Brooklyn. Post this

"I made a pact with God as a little girl — to serve people — and BCS gave me a way to live that promise," she said.

Under her leadership, BCS launched affordable housing initiatives that now serve more than 300 residents and expanded youth education and afterschool programs. Farris, a graduate of Spelman College and Harvard Kennedy School, brought both community-rooted values and strategic expertise to her work.

"Spelman taught me to hold our community in the highest esteem. Harvard gave me the tools to do the work," she said. "But my values come from my family—people who care deeply about community."

As BCS prepares to honor her legacy, the organization continues to evolve while remaining grounded in its mission.

"The beauty of BCS is that it responds to need," she said. "My hope is that the next leader brings the same heart — not to use this as a stepping stone, but to serve."

The 2025 BCS Gala will be held at BAMcafé, 30 Lafayette Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11217. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour, followed by dinner and a formal program at 7 p.m. Phil Taitt, journalist and correspondent for ABC7 New York, will host the evening.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now.

For more information, visit www.wearebcs.org.

About Brooklyn Community Services

BCS partners with people to overcome obstacles on their pathway toward self-determination. Since 1866, BCS has worked in neighborhoods impacted by systemic poverty. Today, we continue to strengthen communities by fostering the educational success of children, the leadership development of youth, the employment and housing stability of adults, the advancement of individuals living with disabilities, and the empowerment of seniors and families.

