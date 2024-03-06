BD Unveils the Revolutionary 10R80 RoadMaster Transmission: A Game-Changer in Truck Reliability and Durability

The RoadMaster 10R80 Transmission emerges as a beacon of reliability for stock or slightly modified 2018-2020 F-150 trucks, confronting the common challenges faced by the original Ford 10R80 models. Post this

The RoadMaster 10R80 Transmission emerges as a beacon of reliability for stock or slightly modified 2018-2020 F-150 trucks, confronting the common challenges faced by the original Ford 10R80 models. BD's commitment to excellence is evident in every aspect of the RoadMaster, offering solutions to problems such as harsh shifts, worn-out converter clutch material, and a notorious leaking CDF drum.

Key Features of the RoadMaster 10R80

Enhanced Line Pressure: A newly engineered valve body increases line pressure by approximately 30%, ensuring increased clutch holding and smoother, quicker gear shifts.

ProForce Torque Converter: Equipped with state-of-the-art friction material, it promises efficiency and endurance.

Deep Sump Transmission Oil Pan: Increases fluid capacity by 2 quarts, aiding temperature regulation and extending fluid service life.

Revised CDF Drum and New OEM Clutches and Steels: Ensures reliability and smooth performance.

User-Friendly Design: Features like an easy-to-flush fluid system with a drain plug and an optional temperature sensor attachment point.

The BD Advantage: A Leap Forward in Transmission Technology

The RoadMaster 10R80 resolves existing issues and enhances the driving experience with its smooth and rapid shifts, cooler transmission temperatures, and a design that eliminates worries about long-shift delays or flares.

Target Audience

This innovative product is ideal for automotive shops seeking to replace failed or problematic 10R80 transmissions and individual truck owners looking for a reliable, high-performance transmission solution. The RoadMaster 10R80 transmission is compatible with 2018-2020 Ford F-150's 2.7L, 3.5L and 5.0L engines.

About BD

BD stands at the forefront of aftermarket parts design, manufacture, and distribution for diesel and gas trucks, encompassing a broad spectrum of light to heavy-duty applications. Our innovative lineup features advanced technology in transmissions, turbochargers, manifolds, fuel injectors, steering and suspension components, and electronic controls, setting new standards for quality, durability, and performance.

With a world-class Research & Development team and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities, BD consistently leads the industry, introducing groundbreaking products annually. Driven by a relentless commitment to continual improvement, dependability, and fostering growth, BD empowers and transforms the lives of our employees, partners, and customers, turning aspirations into achievements. We get you there!

As a proud member of the Burnout Brands group of companies, BD stands as a beacon of excellence in the automotive aftermarket sector.

Media Contact

Paul Thiessen, BD, 1 6044094377, [email protected], https://us.bddiesel.com/

