BDI Selected to Design, Fabricate, and Install First-in-Nation Runway Pavement Sensor System at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

"This project is a defining moment for BDI and for the future of airport infrastructure monitoring," said Darwin Nelson, CEO of BDI. Post this

BDI's scope encompasses the full lifecycle of the monitoring system: final system design and engineering, procurement and fabrication at BDI's Louisville, Colorado facility, on-site sensor installation and cable routing, data acquisition system deployment, site acceptance testing, and a secure web-based data portal with automated data delivery to UNC Charlotte and CLT operations. BDI will also provide two years of ongoing monitoring, maintenance, and data hosting following system activation.

The $6.5 million instrumentation initiative is funded through a combination of a $2 million FAA Airport Concrete Pavement Technology Program grant, UNC Charlotte's Division of Research funds, and airport funds. The project is a cornerstone of the UNC Charlotte AIR (Aviation Innovation & Research) Institute, a joint research partnership between the university and CLT.

"This project is a defining moment for BDI and for the future of airport infrastructure monitoring," said Darwin Nelson, CEO of BDI. "We've spent decades building expertise in structural health monitoring for bridges and critical airport infrastructure, and the opportunity to bring that knowledge to the aviation sector at this scale is extraordinary. The sensor system we're delivering at Charlotte Douglas International Airport will generate the kind of real-time pavement performance data that has never been available to airport operators before. We're proud to be part of a project that will set a new national standard."

The April 27 press event at CLT's airport overlook brought together airport leadership, university officials, and researchers to mark the launch of the sensor initiative. Jack Christine, CLT's Chief Infrastructure Officer, emphasized the operational impact of the monitoring system.

"The real-time data we're going to get on things like temperature and moisture, we'll use that in everyday operations," Christine said during the event. "Everybody is going to be excited to be able to get that data once we get the runway open."

CLT is one of the busiest airports in the world, with more than 574,000 aircraft operations in 2025 and passenger volumes consistently ranking among the top ten in the U.S. The new fourth parallel runway will increase capacity for takeoffs and landings while reducing delays and improving safety.

Beyond its immediate operational value, the sensor system will serve as a living laboratory for UNC Charlotte faculty and students, generating research data for FAA airfield pavement criteria and long-term infrastructure planning. Sensor installation is expected to begin in May 2026, with the monitoring system fully operational ahead of the runway's September 2027 opening.

About BDI

BDI (Bridge Diagnostics, Inc.) is a leading structural monitoring, instrumentation, and analysis company headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. For over three decades, BDI has provided advanced sensor systems, data acquisition, and monitoring solutions for bridges, highways, airports, and other critical infrastructure across the United States. BDI's services span system design, fabrication, field installation, data hosting, and long-term monitoring. Learn more at BDItest.com.

Media Contact

Darwin Nelson - CEO, BDI, 1 (303) 818-2064, [email protected], www.bditest.com

SOURCE BDI