BDI Welcomes Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Industry Leader Ricky Morgan

Throughout his career, Morgan has contributed to major, high-visibility projects including the SoFi Stadium, Hudson Yards, the San Francisco–Oakland Bay Bridge, and major theme park structural systems including Disney's Millennium Falcon and Universal's Jurassic Park attractions. His work spans bridges, seismic structures, fabrication facilities, marine assets, and public venues, with a consistent focus on life-safety and reliability.

Morgan has held executive and technical leadership roles across consulting firms, training organizations, and inspection providers. He has supervised hundreds of inspectors across billions of dollars in construction projects and helped introduce advanced ultrasonic testing methods into structural welding codes. He also played a role in developing post-seismic inspection techniques following the Northridge earthquake and has contributed to multiple industry standards initiatives. Additionally, he was the technical editor for the ASNT UT Handbook.

In addition to his professional achievements, Morgan is a U.S. Army veteran and a long-standing advocate for workforce development. He has supported technician education programs, helped develop training specimens and certification preparation tools, and mentored generations of inspectors entering the NDT profession. He has been featured on Amazon's "Jobs of Tomorrow".

"Ricky's career reflects the exact blend of field expertise, industry leadership, and commitment to safety that defines BDI," said BDI's CEO Darwin Nelson. "His experience across infrastructure, codes, and emerging inspection technologies will strengthen our ability to support asset owners facing increasingly complex challenges with the quality work they've come to expect from BDI."

Morgan has received numerous industry honors, including the ASNT Fellow Award, the Philip D. Johnson Honorary Member Award, and multiple mentoring and technician-recognition awards for his contributions to the profession.

"I've always believed inspection is about protecting people first," Morgan said. "BDI's mission aligns perfectly with that philosophy — applying the right technology at the right time to make informed decisions about critical structures. I'm excited to be part of the team and return more to my structural inspection roots."

His addition reinforces BDI's continued investment in highly experienced leadership to help infrastructure owners make confident, data-driven decisions about safety, maintenance, and long-term performance.

About BDI

BDI provides advanced nondestructive evaluation, structural testing, and monitoring solutions to infrastructure owners across transportation, energy, and public facilities. By combining engineering expertise with innovative inspection technologies, BDI delivers actionable information that supports safer, longer-lasting structures. For more information, visit: www.bditest.com

