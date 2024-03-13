BDMS Wellness Clinic and Global Wellness Institute (GWI) Continue Partnership

The global wellness economy is not just growing: it's thriving, with innumerable, innovative wellness businesses and services being introduced daily from every corner of the globe Post this

"The global wellness economy is not just growing: it's thriving, with innumerable, innovative wellness businesses and services being introduced daily from every corner of the globe," said Susie Ellis, GWI chair and CEO. "GWI's Geography of Wellness platform was developed to help organizations like BDMS educate stakeholders within their own country about the myriad opportunities that arise when health and wellness are interwoven across industries and sectors."

"Partnering with GWI aligns with BDMS Wellness Clinic's mission to amplify our impact by empowering our community with knowledge and encouraging both business and government leaders to weave wellness into the fabric of their businesses," said Dr. Tanupol Virunhagarun, chief executive officer of BDMS Wellness Clinic.

BDMS Wellness Clinic is the flagship wellness center of Thailand's largest private healthcare network, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS), and operates on the simple philosophy that prevention is better than cure. The clinic uses advanced science and technology to help physicians predict future health issues and prevent disease, while also enhancing mental and physical performance. According to GWI findings, the trend of obesity is rapidly growing in Thailand, reaching 47.8% of the population. BDMS Wellness also plays an important role in driving education and implementing new wellness techniques that combine genetics, hormones, and metabolic rates to promote genuine healthy weight management, rather than just following the trend of weight loss.

Furthermore, the company is poised to unveil Thailand's most extensive mixed-use wellness development—a fusion of a wellness hotel, retail space, residences and clinic. "We plan to use the intelligence gleaned from GWI's data, coupled with the extensive networking opportunities within GWI's global community as a way to bring our vision to successful fruition," continued Dr. Tanupol.

Like many others across Asia, Thailand's wellness economy experienced a significant contraction in 2020, shrinking by 31.6% due to the pandemic's impact on the tourism sector. However, there was a robust resurgence in 2021 and 2022, characterized by an average annual growth rate of 8.5%. This rebound has been led by the tourism industry, which grew to $7.8B in 2022, a 36% annual growth rate from 2020 to 2022, closely followed by spas and thermal springs, sectors that had a 21% and 18% annual growth rate from 2020 to 2022, respectively.

Wellness Tourism in Thailand

Thailand has strong potential for wellness tourism, ranking 15th globally and 4th in the Asia-Pacific region in 2022. A closer examination of the wellness tourism sector, which GWI forecasts to grow at an annual rate of 16.6% globally through 2027, reveals that wellness tourists are increasing their expenditure in Thailand. On average, international wellness travelers spent $2,501 per trip in 2022, up significantly from $1,978 per trip in 2020, indicating a more value-driven and investment-heavy approach to wellness travel in the country.

Thailand thrives as a premier wellness destination, blending its rich cultural tapestry and natural beauty with a multifaceted wellness experience. Here, wellness extends from spiritual Buddhist practices to the vigor of Muay Thai, and from wholesome Thai cuisine to an array of fitness options. Renowned for holistic retreats and medical wellness, the country is a sanctuary for those seeking comprehensive and affordable care—from traditional therapies like Thai massage to advanced medical checkups and specialized retreats targeting wellness from the cardiovascular to genetic levels. Offering high-quality services at competitive prices, Thailand stands out as the go-to haven for health and wellness enthusiasts worldwide.

For a more detailed analysis, download the new dedicated Global Wellness Economy: Thailand report.

