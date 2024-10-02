BDS Connected Solutions Celebrates 40 Years of Innovation and Excellence in Sales and Marketing Solutions

"Our success is rooted in our commitment to delivering exceptional client service, dedicated teams that offer specialized services, performance culture that delivers results, and private ownership that provides exceptional flexibility," said Del Tanner, CEO of BDS Connected Solutions. Post this

"We are incredibly proud of all that we've accomplished over the last 40 years," said Del Tanner, CEO of BDS Connected Solutions. "Our success is rooted in our commitment to delivering exceptional client service, dedicated teams that offer specialized services, performance culture that delivers results, and private ownership that provides exceptional flexibility. As we celebrate this milestone, we are excited about the future and look forward to continuing our legacy of excellence."

A major factor in BDS' sustained success has been its commitment to its employees. The company prides itself on fostering a supportive and inclusive work culture that values growth and collaboration. Many team members have been with BDS for years, with some celebrating decades of service. This deep sense of loyalty and dedication has played a vital role in building BDS' reputation as a trusted leader in the industry.

"Our people are the heartbeat of BDS, and their passion and commitment to the business has shaped BDS into who we are today," said Jennifer Fisher-Finnegan, SVP of Sales and Marketing, a 21-year veteran of BDS. "We are incredibly proud of the fact that so many of our employees have chosen to grow their careers with us over the years. Their dedication continuously drives the impact we have on our clients."

BDS is committed to its mission of creating fully-integrated, people-led, digital-first, customer-obsessed solutions that spread brand enthusiasm, simplify the sale, and influence every step in the buyer's journey – any time, any place, and any way. BDS' focus remains on ensuring its clients thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace by leveraging the latest technology and trends in sales and marketing innovation.

Founded in 1984, BDS Connected Solutions has become the industry's leading marketing and sales solution provider to generate demand and influence sales in the marketplace. The company powers Fortune 100 world-class brands and retailers with a connected mix of Sales & Training, Virtual Engagement, Experiential Marketing, Display Management, Merchandising, and Commercial B2B that exceed clients' ever-changing needs. As a people-first, digital-led company with a customer-obsessed approach, BDS' mission is to influence every step of the modern customer journey, whether shoppers are in store, at home, or on the go, and ultimately close the sale. BDS is headquartered in Irvine, California, with a regional office in New York City, New York. To learn more about BDS, visit BDSsolutions.com.

