BDS Connected Solutions, LLC. Honored As Bronze Stevie® Award Winner In The 2024 American Business Awards®

Under the exemplary leadership of James Finnegan, Senior Director of Facilities, the Logistics Department seamlessly orchestrated the relocation of the warehouse in only three days during peak season. The Logistics Department also executed a major client product line launch concurrent with the warehouse relocation. Through effective communication and strategic planning, the department ensured timely and accurate delivery of critical launch materials, highlighting BDS' capability to exceed client expectations even during complex logistical situations.

"The success of our relocation represents the strength of our collective effort," said James Finnegan. "Every member of our department played a crucial role in navigating the complexities of our operations, especially during critical periods of transition and growth. This award reflects our commitment to collaboration and forward-thinking solutions, which are essential in maintaining our position as industry leaders."

Additionally, BDS expanded its Reno warehouse by 85%, enhancing the capability to meet the increasing demands of a dynamic business environment and allowing for greater inventory storage and optimized logistical processes. The expansion of the Reno facility is part of BDS' strategic initiative to accommodate growing business needs and enhance inventory management and logistics processes, further solidifying BDS as an industry leader.

"The Stevie Award is a powerful affirmation of our strategic vision and the relentless pursuit of excellence that defines BDS," stated Del Tanner, CEO of BDS Connected Solutions. "Our team's ability to adapt and innovate exceeds the evolving demands of our industry. This recognition speaks volumes about our commitment to enhancing our capabilities and ensuring superior service to our clients on a global scale. It serves as a reminder of what we can achieve through unity, innovation, and leadership."

About BDS Connected Solutions, LLC.

Founded in 1984, BDS Connected Solutions has become the industry's leading marketing and sales solution provider to generate demand and influence sales in the marketplace. The company powers Fortune 100 world-class brands and retailers with a connected mix of Sales & Training, Virtual Engagement, Experiential, Display Management, and Merchandising that exceed clients' ever-changing needs. As a people-first, digital-led company with a customer-obsessed approach, BDS' mission is to influence every step of the modern customer journey, whether shoppers are in store, at home, or on the go, and ultimately close the sale. BDS is headquartered in Irvine, California, with a regional office in New York City, New York. To learn more about BDS, visit BDSsolutions.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries annually from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact

