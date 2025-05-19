BDS Connected Solutions, LLC. Honored As Gold And Silver Stevie® Award Winner In The 2025 American Business Awards®

"I am incredibly proud of our teams for setting industry standards and demonstrating what's possible when passion and purpose align. This recognition reinforces our vision to lead with excellence and drive meaningful impact across every facet of our business," said Jim Fulk, CEO of Channel Partners. Post this

Their forward-thinking strategies combined immersive learning experiences, dynamic virtual initiatives, and personalized sales support to elevate frontline performance and enhance consumer engagement. These efforts not only delivered measurable sales growth but also strengthened BDS' partnerships with major carriers and retailers, ensuring greater brand visibility and optimized in-store execution. Through a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and impactful results, BDS' Motorola Client Service Department has set a new standard in retail sales success and solidified its leadership within the industry.

One of the judges' comments includes: "Your team's dedication to scaling high-impact training, retail engagement, and digital support for Motorola is clearly world-class. The breadth and volume of your activities are highly impressive."

"Earning the Gold Stevie® Award for Support Department of the Year is a tremendous honor and a true reflection of the passion, resilience, and client-first mindset that drives our team every day," said Tara Hankins, Vice President of Client Service. "This recognition underscores our commitment to not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of our clients through proactive service and innovative solutions. I am incredibly proud of how our team consistently delivers excellence, fosters trusted partnerships, and upholds the highest standards in client service. This achievement belongs to every member of our department, and I'm excited to see how we continue to raise the bar and lead the way in delivering exceptional value."

BDS' Talent Acquisition team has been honored with the Silver Stevie® Award for Support Team of the Year. BDS' Talent Acquisition team earned recognition for its strategic, technology-driven, and inclusive approach to recruitment. By enhancing employer branding, proactively addressing workforce challenges, and implementing automated engagement strategies, the team strengthened candidate connections and improved hiring efficiency. Leveraging AI-powered solutions and innovative referral initiatives, they streamlined processes and expanded the talent pipeline.

In addition, the team championed Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives through certifications and partnerships that reinforced BDS' commitment to building a diverse and multigenerational workforce. Supporting both client programs and internal departments, the Talent Acquisition team played a pivotal role in positioning BDS as a top employer, driving forward-thinking recruitment strategies that empower organizational growth and success.

In 2024, BDS' Talent Acquisition Team:

Achieved a 48% increase in total hires, reaching 3,679 hires in 2024

Secured 4,454 accepted offers, a 52% year-over-year increase

Reduced time-to-offer to 18.99 days, exceeding the industry average of 42 days

Recognized as a Certified Age-Friendly Employer, strengthening BDS' diversity reputation

Expanded DEI initiatives, including partnerships with Jobs for Humanity and Hiring Our Heroes

"I'm incredibly proud of our Talent Acquisition team," said Laura Miller, Director of Talent Acquisition. "Reflecting on the past year, we successfully navigated a period of exciting growth—scaling our hiring volume and accelerating our hiring speed—all while maintaining high standards for candidate quality and experience. I'm also deeply grateful for the strong cross-functional partnerships that have been instrumental in our success. A big thank you to our collaborators in HR, Marketing, Client Service, and IT, whose support continues to be a key driver of our staffing achievements."

"We are honored to be recognized with two Stevie Awards in the 2025 American Business Awards — an achievement that reflects the exceptional talent and culture of excellence at BDS," said Jim Fulk, CEO of Channel Partners. "I am incredibly proud of our teams for setting industry standards and demonstrating what's possible when passion and purpose align. This recognition reinforces our vision to lead with excellence and drive meaningful impact across every facet of our business."

About BDS Connected Solutions, LLC.

BDS Connected Solutions, a division of Channel Partners, is a leading retail marketing and sales powerhouse specializing in people-led, tech-enabled brand activation. With a national footprint and decades of expertise, BDS delivers high-impact programs that connect brands with consumers through Assisted Selling, Experiential Marketing, Merchandising, Retail Training, Market Development, and Retail Display Services. Trusted by the world's top brands, BDS combines strategic insight with executional excellence to drive measurable results in every engagement. As part of the Channel Partners network, BDS brings clients unmatched scale, agility, and access to end-to-end retail solutions.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries annually from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact

Sargena Narsa, BDS Connected Solutions, 1 2095496480, [email protected], www.bdssolutions.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE BDS Connected Solutions