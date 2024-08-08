BDS Connected Solutions, LLC. Launches Commercial B2B Division

"At BDS, we continuously innovate solutions that meet our clients' unique business needs, addressing B2B challenges with Channel, Direct, and Sales support services," said Del Tanner, CEO of BDS Connected Solutions. Post this

"As we launch our Commercial division, we're thrilled to introduce a robust suite of solutions developed to elevate B2B brands worldwide," said Joel Marsh, VP of Client Service at BDS Connected Solutions. "Our approach delivers effective solutions that drive sustained success for our clients as we work to optimize sales expenses, increase speed to market for new roles, maximize mature products, and build scalable models with complete growth management."

"Our mission is to empower global brands with the essential services and support required to thrive in today's competitive market," said Del Tanner, CEO of BDS Connected Solutions. At BDS, we continuously innovate solutions that meet our clients' unique business needs, addressing B2B challenges with Channel, Direct, and Sales support services. Our goal is to drive sell-through via the Reseller Channel, Reseller Partners, Direct-to-SMB, and Enterprise Customers. By focusing on innovation, agility, and strategic insights, we provide our clients with the competitive edge they need to succeed in an ever-evolving marketplace."

To learn more about BDS' Commercial B2B division, visit: BDSsolutions.com/commercial-b2b/ or contact us at BDSsolutions.com/contact.

About BDS Connected Solutions, LLC.

Founded in 1984, BDS Connected Solutions has become the industry's leading marketing and sales solution provider to generate demand and influence sales in the marketplace. The company powers Fortune 100 world-class brands and retailers with a connected mix of Sales & Training, Virtual Engagement, Experiential, Display Management, and Merchandising that exceed clients' ever-changing needs. As a people-first, digital-led company with a customer-obsessed approach, BDS' mission is to influence every step of the modern customer journey, whether shoppers are in store, at home, or on the go, and ultimately close the sale. BDS is headquartered in Irvine, California, with a regional office in New York City, New York. To learn more about BDS, visit BDSsolutions.com.

Media Contact

Melissa Burke, BDS Connected Solutions, 1 949-472-6720, [email protected], bdssolutions.com

