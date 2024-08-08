BDS Connected Solutions, LLC. Launches Commercial B2B Division

BDS Connected Solutions, LLC. announced the launch of its Commercial division, offering a comprehensive suite of innovative sales and marketing solutions curated to meet the diverse needs of brands in the business-to-business (B2B) sector.
IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BDS Connected Solutions, LLC. announced the launch of its Commercial division, offering a comprehensive suite of innovative sales and marketing solutions curated to meet the diverse needs of brands in the business-to-business (B2B) sector. BDS' Commercial solutions include Outsourced B2B Sales Teams, Global Retailer Guidance, Digital Property Management, Training Content Development, Training Events and Demo Specialists, Professional Roles Outsourcing, and Business Process Outsourcing. Designed to meet the distinct requirements of Commercial B2B businesses, BDS offers complete sales and retail programs, from initial discovery through execution.
BDS is dedicated to driving market share growth by cultivating strong customer relationships for their clients. Whether in person or virtually, BDS' outbound commercial sales teams expertly showcase products to commercial buyers on a global scale. Additionally, BDS offers global retailer guidance for a consistent and exceptional brand experience across retail stores, regardless of location. This underscores BDS' position as a leader in delivering solutions that enhance brand visibility and customer satisfaction. Renowned as an industry pioneer in Break Fix display management and maintenance, BDS demonstrates its commitment to seamless operational support and maximizing client satisfaction through its Digital Property Management solution.
"As we launch our Commercial division, we're thrilled to introduce a robust suite of solutions developed to elevate B2B brands worldwide," said Joel Marsh, VP of Client Service at BDS Connected Solutions. "Our approach delivers effective solutions that drive sustained success for our clients as we work to optimize sales expenses, increase speed to market for new roles, maximize mature products, and build scalable models with complete growth management."
"Our mission is to empower global brands with the essential services and support required to thrive in today's competitive market," said Del Tanner, CEO of BDS Connected Solutions. At BDS, we continuously innovate solutions that meet our clients' unique business needs, addressing B2B challenges with Channel, Direct, and Sales support services. Our goal is to drive sell-through via the Reseller Channel, Reseller Partners, Direct-to-SMB, and Enterprise Customers. By focusing on innovation, agility, and strategic insights, we provide our clients with the competitive edge they need to succeed in an ever-evolving marketplace."
To learn more about BDS' Commercial B2B division, visit: BDSsolutions.com/commercial-b2b/ or contact us at BDSsolutions.com/contact.
About BDS Connected Solutions, LLC.
Founded in 1984, BDS Connected Solutions has become the industry's leading marketing and sales solution provider to generate demand and influence sales in the marketplace. The company powers Fortune 100 world-class brands and retailers with a connected mix of Sales & Training, Virtual Engagement, Experiential, Display Management, and Merchandising that exceed clients' ever-changing needs. As a people-first, digital-led company with a customer-obsessed approach, BDS' mission is to influence every step of the modern customer journey, whether shoppers are in store, at home, or on the go, and ultimately close the sale. BDS is headquartered in Irvine, California, with a regional office in New York City, New York. To learn more about BDS, visit BDSsolutions.com.
Media Contact
Melissa Burke, BDS Connected Solutions, 1 949-472-6720, [email protected], bdssolutions.com
SOURCE BDS Connected Solutions
