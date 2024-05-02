BDS Connected Solutions Wins 2024 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Award For Work-Life Flexibility

"As a people-first organization, we prioritize the voices of our people, ensuring that their perspectives shape our path forward," stated Del Tanner, CEO of BDS Connected Solutions. Post this

"I can confidently say that the level of flexibility and genuine care for individuals at BDS is unparalleled," stated Cari Desiderio, SVP of Talent at BDS Connected Solutions. "BDS goes the extra mile to understand and respect the balance between life, family, and individual needs. Our approach isn't just about work; it's about recognizing that we work to live, and how we support our teams both in and outside of work is crucial. Special initiatives like keeping Friday afternoons meeting-free and our flexible work schedules are just a couple of ways we cultivate this balance. Our supportive policies and commitment to open communication empower our work environment. A heartfelt thank you to all our teams for their incredible efforts and for making BDS a truly great place to work!"

"At BDS, our commitment to innovation is at the core of our approach to workplace practices," stated Del Tanner, CEO of BDS Connected Solutions. "We are continuously refining our strategies and enhancing our programs, drawing on the invaluable insights provided by our team members. Our objective is clear: to ensure that BDS remains a leader in fostering a work culture that values and actively promotes the well-being and satisfaction of every single team member. To achieve this, our initiatives are carefully crafted to enable our employees to thrive professionally while maintaining a healthy work-life balance. As a people-first organization, we prioritize the voices of our people, ensuring that their perspectives shape our path forward."

This award celebrates BDS' current achievements and reinforces its commitment to consistently improve policies and practices. As an organization that aims to set higher standards for work-life balance, BDS attracts top talent and retains valued employees, establishing itself as a preferred workplace and a leader in creating a supportive and flexible work environment. To learn more about finding a career at BDS, visit us at BDSsolutions.com/careers.

About BDS Connected Solutions, LLC.

Founded in 1984, BDS Connected Solutions has become the industry's leading marketing and sales solution provider to generate demand and influence sales in the marketplace. The company powers Fortune 100 world-class brands and retailers with a connected mix of Sales & Training, Virtual Engagement, Experiential, Display Management, and Merchandising that exceed clients' ever-changing needs. As a people-first, digital-led company with a customer-obsessed approach, BDS' mission is to influence every step of the modern customer journey, whether shoppers are in store, at home, or on the go, and ultimately close the sale. BDS is headquartered in Irvine, California, with a regional office in New York City, New York. To learn more about BDS, visit BDSsolutions.com.

