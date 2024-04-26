BDV Solutions Acquires Seasonal Workforce Company Arkansas Global Connect

"By joining forces with BDV Solutions, we will have a truly global reach. Our new partner shares a vision for acting ethically and in the best interest of both workers and employers, and we enjoy a common track record of reliably meeting the needs of diverse enterprises and transforming lives." Post this

AGC founder and CEO Dana Deree, who will serve as BDV Solutions Vice President for Seasonal Workforce, said, "I'll always be proud of the AGC team, which has met a tremendous need in the U.S. economy, helped keep prices down for consumers and strengthened the food chain while providing good-paying legal opportunities for foreign nationals who can better provide for their families while building a hopeful future in their home communities."

He added, "By joining forces with BDV Solutions, we will have a truly global reach. Our new partner shares a vision for acting ethically and in the best interest of both workers and employers, and we enjoy a common track record of reliably meeting the needs of diverse enterprises and transforming lives."

Media Contact

Shev Rush, SRPR for BDV Solutions, 1 2135034828, [email protected], www.bdvsolutions.com

SOURCE BDV Solutions