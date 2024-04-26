BDV Solutions Acquires Seasonal Workforce Company Arkansas Global Connect

BDV Solutions today announced it has acquired Arkansas Global Connect (AGC), a Conway, Arkansas-based company that provides U.S. businesses with reliable seasonal labor.
GREENVILLE,S.C., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BDV Solutions, the leading provider of untapped global talent to support the needs of hiring organizations across the U.S. economy, today announced it has acquired Arkansas Global Connect (AGC), a Conway, Arkansas-based company that provides U.S. businesses with reliable seasonal labor.
Launched in September 2021, AGC quickly earned a reputation for ethical and efficient international staffing and consulting. Primarily utilizing non-immigrant H-2A and H-2B seasonal work visas, the firm has placed workers in fields including hospitality, food processing, agriculture and manufacturing. Clients include internationally known companies from Arkansas and around the country as well as small and mid-sized enterprises otherwise unable to attract and retain a sufficient number of U.S. employees.
AGC founder and CEO Dana Deree, who will serve as BDV Solutions Vice President for Seasonal Workforce, said, "I'll always be proud of the AGC team, which has met a tremendous need in the U.S. economy, helped keep prices down for consumers and strengthened the food chain while providing good-paying legal opportunities for foreign nationals who can better provide for their families while building a hopeful future in their home communities."
He added, "By joining forces with BDV Solutions, we will have a truly global reach. Our new partner shares a vision for acting ethically and in the best interest of both workers and employers, and we enjoy a common track record of reliably meeting the needs of diverse enterprises and transforming lives."
