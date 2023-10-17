BDV Solutions Appoints Karin Borchert as New Chief Executive Officer

I see so many opportunities ahead, and I'm excited to lead us through the next phase of the company's growth. - Karin Borchert Tweet this

BDV Solutions founder and former CEO Britt Vergnolle commented, "As we enter a new chapter in the evolution of BDV Solutions, we worked hard to find the right candidate to take the company into its next stage of growth and expansion. Karin is a seasoned and successful leader who shares our passion for the company's mission and is the perfect leader to take BDV forward and accelerate growth opportunities. I look forward to serving as chairperson and working with her through this exciting time for the company."

Borchert joins BDV from Modern Hire, where she served as CEO and oversaw the integration of the three businesses, the growth of its data-driven hiring platform, and the company's sale to HireVue. Previously, she served as CEO of 1WorldSync, leading the company's sale to Battery Venture in 2019. She also held the position of Executive Vice President of client services for Sterling Check. Earlier in her career, Borchert held various cross-functional leadership roles at D&B, Dow Jones, Factiva, and NELSON.

Borchert expressed her enthusiasm about her new role, stating, "Britt and her team have done an incredible job building BDV Solutions into a company with such a strong foundation. I see so many opportunities ahead, and I'm excited to lead us through the next phase of the company's growth."

BDV Solutions provides hiring organizations with access to untapped global talent and helps place workers in industries across the U.S. economy.

Media Contact

Shev Rush, BDV Solutions, 1 2135034828, [email protected], www.bdvsolutions.com

SOURCE BDV Solutions