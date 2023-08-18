BDV Solutions CEO Britt Vergnolle Named to 2023 Forbes 50 Over 50 List

I'm so very proud of what we do and how we do it, and of our diverse, dedicated team that got us here and continues to build a dynamic, impactful business that benefits so many. Tweet this

"Never did I plan or think the company my husband Ron and I started at our kitchen table would grow to what we are today and impact so many foreign nationals and U.S. employers," noted Vergnolle. "I'm so very proud of what we do and how we do it, and of our diverse, dedicated team that got us here and continues to build a dynamic, impactful business that benefits so many. I'm beyond humbled to be recognized by ForbesWomen with this honor."

BDV Solutions sources employment for foreign nationals, placing them with U.S. hiring organizations in a wide range of industries and helping them obtain their permanent legal residence Green Card. Counting almost 10,000 foreign national clients and 179 EB-3 Visa employers, including Dominos, Sysco and Hilton, the company has expanded over the past year into new markets including trucking, manufacturing and healthcare.

The company recently launched its "BDV Believes" scholarship program, conceived by Vergnolle, which will award foreign nationals $2,000 each to further their education goals.

Vergnolle also helped create BDV subsidiary Argo Visa, a consulting firm made up of former U.S. visa officers that helps foreign nationals to pass their visa interviews. In addition, BDV in May 2023 acquired TPG Cultural Exchange, forming a division of BDV that places international teachers in a cultural exchange program through the J-1 Visa. For the upcoming school year, TPG will place 1,440 teachers from 26 countries in 49 U.S. school districts.

Vergnolle also owns Camp Glen Arden for Girls, which is focused on developing well-rounded, wholesome individuals who, removed from the distractions of technology and social media, encourage one another in learning new life skills and developing meaningful friendships.

Noted ForbesWomen editor Maggie McGrath, "The women on the third annual Forbes 50 Over 50 are founding brands used by millions, breaking world records and forging technological breakthroughs. They are proof positive that success and innovation can happen at any age."

For more information about the Forbes 50 Over 50 list, visit https://www.forbes.com/50over50/.

