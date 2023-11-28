Be a Bible Superhero: New Christian Book Strives to Help Readers Avoid Societal Temptations

"I wanted to create a book that empowers individuals to rise above societal temptations and become the heroes of their own lives," Moore said. "When living for Christ through practicing these values, we enhance society and our relationship with him." Post this

"I wanted to create a book that empowers individuals to rise above societal temptations and become the heroes of their own lives," Moore said. "When living for Christ through practicing these values, we enhance society and our relationship with him."

Best suited for those seeking to grow, specifically with the dragging feelings of fear, trauma, depression, or addiction in today's age, readers may anticipate a lesson that may include the excitement of a superhero saga with the spiritual lessons found in Moore's teachings.

"Just like the classic superhero films, as the protagonist evolves, so too does the reader," Moore said. "I encourage them to live a life that reflects the grace, courage, and selflessness inherent in their own spiritual journey with the help of my book, no matter where they may be in life."

"Superhero: Being Who God Says You Are"

By Stephen K. Moore

ISBN: 9781489746719 (softcover); 9781489746702 (hardcover); 9781489747679 (electronic)

Available at Author Website, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Stephen K. Moore is a former evolution-believing atheist, military, and airline pilot devoted to making the Lord's church vibrant and reaching the lost. He holds a master's degree in marriage and family therapy and helps people through counseling, teaching, preaching and seminars. He and his wife, Anita, have four children. To learn more, please visit https://www.stevekmoore.com/.

