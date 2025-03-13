Be An Informed Consumer By Understanding How Companies Use Your Information

Mill City Press presents an approachable explanation to what is going on behind the user interfaces we utilize every day.
QUINCY, Mass., March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Douglas E. Wilson helps readers understand an issue that affects their privacy and day-to-day activities in Algorithm Mapping: Making Algorithms Visible And Understandable ($21.49, paperback, 9798868502699; $7.99, e-book, 9798868502705).
Now more than ever, the general public is concerned about what companies are doing with their information, and algorithms are a big part of that. Users see the user interface, such as a web page, without seeing all of the invisible logic working behind the scenes. Wilson takes his experience in the IT field and de-mystifies this process for the general public, as well as for application developers and regulators.
Wilson said he was inspired by his long career in IT, "witnessing firsthand the lack of visibility in algorithmic systems, as well as the rising demand for transparency from regulators, legal professionals, and the public."
In his career in information technology, Douglas E. Wilson has variously been a software developer, consultant, and business analyst. He currently creates algorithm metadata and other software requirement specifications in the health care field. Wilson lives with his wife Sally in Quincy, Massachusetts.
Mill City Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is a leader in the general market division of self-publishing. Algorithm Mapping is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Douglas E. Wilson, Salem Author Services, 407-339-4217, [email protected]
SOURCE Salem Author Services
Share this article