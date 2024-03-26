Be Fulfilled lands growth funding from Decathlon Capital Partners

Revenue-based financing package will support expansion of rapidly growing full service tech-enabled Creator platform operations company

BLUFFDALE, Utah, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Be Fulfilled, a full service platform that helps creators grow their businesses, has landed a significant investment from Decathlon Capital Partners. Details of the revenue-based investment were not disclosed.

Be Fulfilled, headquartered in Bluffdale, Utah, will use the funding to invest in further advancing the development of its platform's features and functionality to serve the Creator Economy, as well as expanding its customer service team. Be Fulfilled helps creators develop, source, and fulfill product orders with a streamlined, turn-key system.

John Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Be Fulfilled, said the company effectively answers the problems creators looking to get into the merchandise space run into. "Figuring out how to source products, create a functional ecommerce website, fulfill orders, and provide professional customer service is a full-time job all by itself, which a lot of these creators do not have time for," Brown said. "By doing all the behind-the-scenes work while they lead the charge on marketing, we can create a killer product that people have a great experience buying and using."

Julie Hancock, Chief Operations Officer of Be Fulfilled, said the investment from Decathlon Capital Partners provides the company with a flexible solution to fund growth initiatives. "With our rapid growth, we have proved that we solve a problem in the marketplace," Hancock said. "The funding from Decathlon will allow us to expand our capabilities, letting us help more clients get their product ideas off the ground."

Courtney Brown, Chief Visionary Officer of Be Fulfilled, said helping turn creator's ideas into reality is not always easy, but the Be Fulfilled world-class team always rises to the challenge. "From product ideation to fulfillment, there's nothing more satisfying than helping a creator bring their brand to life," Brown says. "We're excited to work with Decathlon to see where the future takes us."

Matt Hoffman, Vice President of Decathlon Capital Partners, the innovative platform is sure to continue its growth as it expands its capabilities. "We are proud to be working with a partner with such a big vision for the future," Hoffman said. "Decathlon will be cheering them on every step of the way."

About Be Fulfilled

Be Fulfilled is a full-service tech-enabled platform operations company that helps creators bring their product dreams to life by developing, sourcing, and fulfilling product orders, as well as manage the ecommerce website, take product photography, and attend to customer service matters. Learn more at http://befulfilled.io/

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at http://www.decathloncapital.com.

