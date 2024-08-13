Be Her, Powered by MedShift, Appoints Dr. Randi Boyette as Principal Visionary Leader

"I am thrilled to join Be Her and contribute to this vibrant community of women in aesthetics. Together, we will break boundaries and create opportunities for women to excel and lead in this dynamic industry." Dr. Randi Boyette Post this

Joe Gasque, CEO of MedShift, expressed his excitement about Dr. Boyette's appointment, stating, "Randi Boyette brings unparalleled expertise and a proven track record of driving growth and innovation. Her leadership will be instrumental in advancing Be Her's mission to elevate women in aesthetics through education and training, and the experience she will share with the community will make a significant impact on their business growth." Be Her is a pioneering community of businesswomen in aesthetics. With hundreds of members across the United States, Be Her represents a broad range of industry experience. From seasoned professionals to newcomers from other medical backgrounds, Be Her provides unparalleled resources including hands-on injector training, business knowledge, community networking, and mentorship opportunities. Sean Shapiro, CCO of MedShift, states "Joining Be Her is free and unlocks a world of possibilities. We believe in 'Beauty Without Boundaries,' and are committed to breaking down barriers in the aesthetic industry by building a supportive community. Members have access to all injectable supplies, exclusive trainings, increased savings, and valuable educational resources. Our partnership with Dr. Boyette further solidifies Be Her's dedication to helping our members grow and succeed."

In addition to her role at Be Her, Dr. Boyette will also serve as the Strategic Growth Advisor for MedShift, the cutting-edge technology company behind Be Her. MedShift is renowned for its solutions that drive growth and efficiency for manufacturers and healthcare providers, supporting over 4,600 active customers through its comprehensive business lines, including device subscription financing, IoT product offerings, enterprise software, and an extensive online marketplace.

Be Her is an empowerment initiative focused on fostering leadership, innovation, and empowerment for women in the aesthetics industry. With hundreds of members across the United States, Be Her provides unparalleled resources including hands-on injector training, business knowledge, community networking, and mentorship opportunities.

MedShift is a technology company founded in 2015, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, specializing in advanced solutions for the healthcare industry. MedShift's mission is to drive growth and efficiency for manufacturers and healthcare providers through technology and software as a service.

