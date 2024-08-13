Be Her, Powered by MedShift, Appoints Dr. Randi Boyette as Principal Visionary Leader

Be Her, the world's leading community of businesswomen in aesthetics, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Randi Boyette as its Principal Visionary Leader. Powered by MedShift, Be Her is committed to empowering women and advancing leadership and innovation within the aesthetics industry.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Randi Boyette is a distinguished leader in the medical, aesthetics, and beauty marketing sectors. As the CMO of NewBeauty and CEO of Spark Medical Marketing, Dr. Boyette has driven transformative growth and spearheaded significant advancements in digital marketing and AI integration, setting new industry standards. Her leadership at Spark Medical Marketing propelled the company to become North America's largest aesthetics marketing firm, serving over 4,000 clinics and earning widespread recognition.
In her new role as Principal Visionary Leader for Be Her, Dr. Boyette will leverage her extensive expertise to advance the initiative's mission. Her strategic vision and innovative approach will play a crucial role in expanding Be Her's impact and reaching new heights in empowering women. "I am thrilled to join Be Her and contribute to this vibrant community of women in aesthetics," said Dr. Randi Boyette. "Together, we will break boundaries and create opportunities for women to excel and lead in this dynamic industry."
Joe Gasque, CEO of MedShift, expressed his excitement about Dr. Boyette's appointment, stating, "Randi Boyette brings unparalleled expertise and a proven track record of driving growth and innovation. Her leadership will be instrumental in advancing Be Her's mission to elevate women in aesthetics through education and training, and the experience she will share with the community will make a significant impact on their business growth." Be Her is a pioneering community of businesswomen in aesthetics. With hundreds of members across the United States, Be Her represents a broad range of industry experience. From seasoned professionals to newcomers from other medical backgrounds, Be Her provides unparalleled resources including hands-on injector training, business knowledge, community networking, and mentorship opportunities. Sean Shapiro, CCO of MedShift, states "Joining Be Her is free and unlocks a world of possibilities. We believe in 'Beauty Without Boundaries,' and are committed to breaking down barriers in the aesthetic industry by building a supportive community. Members have access to all injectable supplies, exclusive trainings, increased savings, and valuable educational resources. Our partnership with Dr. Boyette further solidifies Be Her's dedication to helping our members grow and succeed."
In addition to her role at Be Her, Dr. Boyette will also serve as the Strategic Growth Advisor for MedShift, the cutting-edge technology company behind Be Her. MedShift is renowned for its solutions that drive growth and efficiency for manufacturers and healthcare providers, supporting over 4,600 active customers through its comprehensive business lines, including device subscription financing, IoT product offerings, enterprise software, and an extensive online marketplace.
For more information about Be Her and MedShift, please visit http://www.be-her.com; http://www.medshift.com
About Be Her: Be Her is an empowerment initiative focused on fostering leadership, innovation, and empowerment for women in the aesthetics industry. With hundreds of members across the United States, Be Her provides unparalleled resources including hands-on injector training, business knowledge, community networking, and mentorship opportunities.
About MedShift: MedShift is a technology company founded in 2015, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, specializing in advanced solutions for the healthcare industry. MedShift's mission is to drive growth and efficiency for manufacturers and healthcare providers through technology and software as a service.
