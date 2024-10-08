Be Her, Powered by MedShift, Appoints Kara McClanahan, CMPE, as Business Mentor

"I'm thrilled to join Be Her and work directly with members to help elevate their business operations. Joining a community like this, which is free to join and who aims to help women in this industry, means so much to me. I am excited to see how we can grow together," - Kara McClanahan, CMPE Post this

Jamie Adkins, MBA, Director of Business & Sales Leader at MedShift, shared, "Kara's expertise is a perfect match for Be Her. Her mentorship will empower our members to optimize their operations while improving patient care." With Be Her's rapid growth, members now benefit from exclusive mentorship opportunities, financial calculators, ready-to-post social media content, mentorship from women with experience in the aesthetic industry, and exclusive savings on a portfolio of injectors' products and supplies.

Kara McClanahan's addition to the Be Her team highlights the initiative's dedication to empowering women in the aesthetics industry. Her business acumen and passion for mentorship perfectly complement the expertise of fellow mentors, Dr. Randi Boyette, MBA, and Bridget Williamson, PA-C. Together, they offer Be Her members comprehensive support to achieve sustainable success. Be Her continues to expand its resources, ensuring members receive the tools and guidance they need to thrive in the competitive aesthetics market.

For more information about Be Her and MedShift, please visit http://www.be-her.com; http://www.medshift.com

Contact: Be Her Communications Email: [email protected] Phone: 800 980 0522

About Be Her: Be Her is an empowerment initiative focused on fostering leadership, innovation, and empowerment for women in the aesthetics industry. With hundreds of members across the United States, Be Her provides unparalleled resources including hands-on injector training, business knowledge, community networking, and mentorship opportunities.

About MedShift: Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Charlotte, NC, MedShift leads the healthcare sector with innovative SaaS solutions aimed at transforming medical manufacturing. At the core of MedShift's success is its robust Software offerings, designed to empower the industry with cutting-edge tools for operational efficiency and growth. Through platforms like Velocity, a comprehensive SaaS solution, and Pulse IoT, a connected device ecosystem, MedShift leverages data and technology to enhance business performance and streamline workflows. Serving markets including Dermatology, Gynecology, Plastic Surgery, and MedSpa, MedShift adds the Velocity Underwriting module to their platform to offer end-to-end solutions for device financing and online marketplaces. Partnering with over 40 aesthetic manufacturers and distributors, MedShift provides access to 113 devices, serving more than 5,000 customers globally. MedShift's mission is to revolutionize the medical industry by driving business transformation through innovative software, data insights, and connectivity.

Alyson Mayernik, MedShift, 8009800588, [email protected], store.medshift.com

