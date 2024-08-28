Be Her Unveils a Refreshed Brand Identity and Storefront

Updates are reflective of its enhanced networking community and one-stop-shop for all injectable needs
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Be Her, the world's leading community of female injectors and businesswomen in aesthetics, today announced the launch of an updated storefront and brand identity. Powered by MedShift, Be Her is a networking community with hundreds of members nationwide that focuses on fostering leadership, business-building, innovation, and mentoring for women in the aesthetics industry. Be Her is also a trusted business partner for injectors and medspa owners, providing a convenient, one-stop shop for all injectable needs. It is one of the only aesthetics e-commerce platforms that allows you to buy injectable products, injector supplies, and more all in one place.
The refreshed Be Her experience now includes expanded in-person training events, additional online education,on-demand virtual courses, access to highly experienced mentors, and new business-building resources such as profit margin calculators, and downloadable marketing content. The Be Her store also features an expanded selection of top injectable brands from Merz, Prollenium, and Suneva Medical portfolios as well as pharmaceuticals and supplies from manufacturers' such as Baxter, Pfizer, Cardinal Health, CosmoFrance, and GE Healthcare.
"We're thrilled to launch this next era of Be Her," said Jamie Adkins, Director of Business Development at MedShift. "Be Her is a pioneer in the aesthetics industry as a business-building community and comprehensive e-commerce resource that helps injectors and practice owners to improve operational efficiencies and overall cost-savings. The updated platform and membership benefits continue to reflect our 'beauty without boundaries' mission. Adkins also added, "Be Her remains free to join, while also providing enhanced business and clinical education, business and marketing tools, more access to mentors and the community, as well as a comprehensive portfolio of injector products and supplies to better support business owners when they need it most–as they're building their practice."
The refreshed Be Her comes on the heels of the appointment of aesthetics business leader and NewBeauty CMO, Dr. Randi Boyette as the Principal Visionary Leader for Be Her. Randi will be joined by Kara McClanahan, CEO and Executive Consultant for Aesthetic Practice Partners, to help drive the newly enhanced business building and mentorship program. Furthermore, Be Her Founding Member and Master Injector, Bridget Williamson, PA-C will continue serving as a core mentor for the community by creating new custom education training and development programming for members across all growth initiatives and community engagement.
For more information about Be Her and membership, please visit be-her.com [http://www.be-her.com __title__ be-her.com]
About Be Her: Be Her is an empowerment initiative focused on fostering leadership, innovation, and empowerment for women in the aesthetics industry. With hundreds of members across the United States, Be Her provides unparalleled resources including hands-on injector training, business knowledge, community networking, and mentorship opportunities.
About MedShift: MedShift is a technology company founded in 2015, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, specializing in advanced solutions for the healthcare industry. MedShift's mission is to drive growth and efficiency for manufacturers and healthcare providers through technology and software as a service.
