Be Her Unveils a Refreshed Brand Identity and Storefront

"We're thrilled to launch this next era of Be Her," said Jamie Adkins, Director of Business Development at MedShift. "Be Her is a pioneer in the aesthetics industry as a business-building community and comprehensive e-commerce resource that helps injectors and practice owners to improve operational efficiencies and overall cost-savings. The updated platform and membership benefits continue to reflect our 'beauty without boundaries' mission. Adkins also added, "Be Her remains free to join, while also providing enhanced business and clinical education, business and marketing tools, more access to mentors and the community, as well as a comprehensive portfolio of injector products and supplies to better support business owners when they need it most–as they're building their practice."

The refreshed Be Her comes on the heels of the appointment of aesthetics business leader and NewBeauty CMO, Dr. Randi Boyette as the Principal Visionary Leader for Be Her. Randi will be joined by Kara McClanahan, CEO and Executive Consultant for Aesthetic Practice Partners, to help drive the newly enhanced business building and mentorship program. Furthermore, Be Her Founding Member and Master Injector, Bridget Williamson, PA-C will continue serving as a core mentor for the community by creating new custom education training and development programming for members across all growth initiatives and community engagement.

For more information about Be Her and membership, please visit be-her.com [http://www.be-her.com __title__ be-her.com]

About Be Her: Be Her is an empowerment initiative focused on fostering leadership, innovation, and empowerment for women in the aesthetics industry. With hundreds of members across the United States, Be Her provides unparalleled resources including hands-on injector training, business knowledge, community networking, and mentorship opportunities.

About MedShift: MedShift is a technology company founded in 2015, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, specializing in advanced solutions for the healthcare industry. MedShift's mission is to drive growth and efficiency for manufacturers and healthcare providers through technology and software as a service.

