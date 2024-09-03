Be Podcast Network and Reading Is Fundamental Partner to Launch National Literacy Month Content Campaign

The Be Podcast Network, an organization of more than four dozen engaging shows dedicated to education, and Reading Is Fundamental, the leading children's literacy nonprofit in the U.S., announce an ambitious campaign to promote high-impact conversations about literacy.
SPOKANE, Wash. and WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Be Podcast Network has announced a partnership with the nation's leading children's literacy nonprofit, Reading Is Fundamental, to foster a comprehensive, ongoing dialog about literacy in the U.S. during National Literacy Month in September 2024. During this ambitious content partnership, the podcast network and its individual shows will publish more than 40 unique episodes featuring conversations about the state of children's literacy nationwide, best practices for reading instruction and engagement, strategies to foster the joy of reading in school and at home, and much more. Episodes will be available on the individual show feeds and at https://literacy.bepodcast.network.
"Strong literacy skills are foundational to all learning and essential for every child to have an opportunity at lifelong success. This topic is beyond worthy of deep exploration and we're thrilled to partner with Reading Is Fundamental to bring these conversations to life," said Ross Romano, co-founder of the Be Podcast Network. "Through this series, we hope educators of all roles — not only professionals, but parents and other informal educators, as well — find valuable information and relevant advice to help kids in their schools, homes, and communities experience the joy of reading."
The Be Podcast Network currently includes nearly 50 podcast series that help formal and informal educators and leaders of all roles expand their perspectives beyond education as we know it. Key audiences include PreK-12 school and district leaders, teachers, education consultants, edtech industry leaders, parents, learning and development experts, and other education stakeholders. Many of the network's shows are participating in this campaign by recording exclusive episodes, while others will syndicate literacy-focused content.
"As we celebrate National Literacy Month, it's crucial to shine a spotlight on the importance of children's literacy in shaping brighter futures for our nation's young readers. We're thrilled to partner with the Be Podcast Network to amplify the voices and insights of those dedicated to this cause," said Alicia Levi, RIF's President & CEO. "Through this collaboration, we aim to raise awareness of critical issues in literacy and inspire action to ensure every child has the opportunities that being a lifelong, skilled reader provides."
The campaign kicked off in an episode of The Authority Podcast in which Romano interviewed Levi about RIF's mission and work, her vision for the partnership, the current state of children's literacy, and reasons for optimism.
Other episodes throughout the month will feature more RIF experts, bestselling authors, education practitioners of all roles, reading advocates, literacy researchers, and more. Here is a list of participating shows:
- Transformative Principal — Be Podcast Network co-founder Jethro Jones hosts one of the longest-running and most popular podcasts in education, amplifying ideas that help principals stop putting out fires and start leading.
- The Authority — Ross Romano speaks with bestselling authors in education, business, and personal development, highlighting fresh perspectives and in-demand voices whose strategies help leaders refine their approach and increase their impact.
- Better Teaching: Only Stuff That Works — Gene Tavernetti hosts conversations about practices that help teachers attain their target level of daily effectiveness.
- Building a Culture of Collaboration — Kurtis and Lorna Hewson of Jigsaw Learning, along with their guests, share simple tips and strategies to improve organizations' collaborative efforts.
- De Facto Leaders — Dr. Karen Dudek-Brannan shares evidence-based practices and guest interviews designed to help pediatric therapists, educators, and aspiring school leaders design services that support kids' social, emotional, and academic growth.
- Designed for Greatness — Candice Noss provides insights for listeners to elevate their mind, body, and spirit.
- EdTech Startup Showcase — Conversations with founders, partners, and practitioners that shine a light on the innovative companies making a difference for schools and students.
- EduTech Guys — David Henderson and Jeff Madlock navigate the world of education technology along with guests from across the K-12 system.
- Leading Collaborative Response — Kurtis and Lorna Hewson help leaders establish, refine, and deepen their collaborative response efforts.
- Make It Mindful — Seth Fleischauer of Banyan Global Learning, along with common cohosts Lauren Pinto and Komal Shah, apply principles of mindfulness to envision educational experiences that nurture every child.
- Rebel Educator — Tanya Sheckley and her guests discuss how to shift the classroom, the learning environment, the mindset, and the pedagogy to resist tradition, reignite wonder, and re-imagine the future of education.
- Reimagine Schools — Dr. Greg Goins speaks with educators and innovators in K-12 education with an emphasis on leadership development, scaling innovation, and transforming our public school system.
- Resilient Schools — Conversations to help you go beyond trauma-informed practices and turn your school into a resilient school that is ready for anything that is thrown at it.
- SEEing to Lead — Dr. Chris Jones and his guests about offer solutions focused on supporting, engaging, and empowering teachers and leaders.
- The Catholic School Leaders Podcast — John Mihalyo helps listeners walk with other exceptional leaders from all over the country to grow Catholic education for the next generation.
- The Learning Bridge — Richard Gerver, one of the world's leading thinkers on human potential, speaks with remarkable guests to imagine a brighter future for all children.
- The Principal's Handbook — Dr. Barb Flowers offers lessons on communication, time management, overcoming overwhelm, and more, designed to help school leaders become more confident and well-rounded.
- The Teacher Burnout Podcast — Also hosted by Flowers, this show explores the complex issue of teacher burnout and shares practical solutions to support your well-being and reignite your passion for education.
- Why Distance Learning? — Fleischauer and cohosts Allyson Mitchell and Tami Moehring of the Center for Interactive Learning and Collaboration share strategies to transform classrooms and learning through remote digital platforms.
To access all the podcast content during this initiative, educators, parents, and other stakeholders interested in literacy are encouraged to subscribe to the individual podcast series and follow along at https://literacy.bepodcast.network. To stay informed on the latest children's literacy issues, resources, and opportunities, sign up for Reading Is Fundamental's email newsletter.
About the Be Podcast Network
With nearly 50 shows designed for educators of all roles, the Be Podcast Network supports transformative change in formal and informal learning environments — schools and classrooms, companies, community organizations, on the playing field, and at home. The network's content is thoughtfully created and curated to form a centralized hub that helps listeners become their best selves at work and in life. Supported by time-tested relationships with its audience, trusted content, and a clear editorial vision, the network partners with companies and creators to deliver high-impact podcasts, innovative branded content, and engaging advertising campaigns. Learn more at https://bepodcast.network.
About Reading Is Fundamental
Reading Is Fundamental (RIF) is committed to creating a nation of lifelong readers by inspiring the joy of reading among all children, putting them on the path to becoming skilled readers. We provide free, high-quality content to engage children, educators, families, and literacy advocates in the solution to the U.S. literacy crisis—so that every child has the fundamentals for success. As the nation's leading children's literacy nonprofit, RIF has provided nearly 430 million books and reading resources to nearly 190 million children since 1966, impacting generations of children. Explore our results and learn more about partnering with us at www.RIF.org.
Media Contact
Ross Romano, Be Podcast Network, 1 8564987765, [email protected], https://bepodcast.network
Jodi Rubin, Reading Is Fundamental, [email protected], https://www.rif.org
