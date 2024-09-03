Be Podcast Network and Reading Is Fundamental Partner to Launch National Literacy Month Content Campaign

Through this series, we hope educators of all roles — not only professionals, but parents and other informal educators, as well — find valuable information and relevant advice to help kids in their schools, homes, and communities experience the joy of reading. Post this

The Be Podcast Network currently includes nearly 50 podcast series that help formal and informal educators and leaders of all roles expand their perspectives beyond education as we know it. Key audiences include PreK-12 school and district leaders, teachers, education consultants, edtech industry leaders, parents, learning and development experts, and other education stakeholders. Many of the network's shows are participating in this campaign by recording exclusive episodes, while others will syndicate literacy-focused content.

"As we celebrate National Literacy Month, it's crucial to shine a spotlight on the importance of children's literacy in shaping brighter futures for our nation's young readers. We're thrilled to partner with the Be Podcast Network to amplify the voices and insights of those dedicated to this cause," said Alicia Levi, RIF's President & CEO. "Through this collaboration, we aim to raise awareness of critical issues in literacy and inspire action to ensure every child has the opportunities that being a lifelong, skilled reader provides."

The campaign kicked off in an episode of The Authority Podcast in which Romano interviewed Levi about RIF's mission and work, her vision for the partnership, the current state of children's literacy, and reasons for optimism.

Other episodes throughout the month will feature more RIF experts, bestselling authors, education practitioners of all roles, reading advocates, literacy researchers, and more. Here is a list of participating shows:

To access all the podcast content during this initiative, educators, parents, and other stakeholders interested in literacy are encouraged to subscribe to the individual podcast series and follow along at https://literacy.bepodcast.network. To stay informed on the latest children's literacy issues, resources, and opportunities, sign up for Reading Is Fundamental's email newsletter.

About the Be Podcast Network

With nearly 50 shows designed for educators of all roles, the Be Podcast Network supports transformative change in formal and informal learning environments — schools and classrooms, companies, community organizations, on the playing field, and at home. The network's content is thoughtfully created and curated to form a centralized hub that helps listeners become their best selves at work and in life. Supported by time-tested relationships with its audience, trusted content, and a clear editorial vision, the network partners with companies and creators to deliver high-impact podcasts, innovative branded content, and engaging advertising campaigns. Learn more at https://bepodcast.network.

About Reading Is Fundamental

Reading Is Fundamental (RIF) is committed to creating a nation of lifelong readers by inspiring the joy of reading among all children, putting them on the path to becoming skilled readers. We provide free, high-quality content to engage children, educators, families, and literacy advocates in the solution to the U.S. literacy crisis—so that every child has the fundamentals for success. As the nation's leading children's literacy nonprofit, RIF has provided nearly 430 million books and reading resources to nearly 190 million children since 1966, impacting generations of children. Explore our results and learn more about partnering with us at www.RIF.org.

