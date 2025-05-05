Be the Best LI and Lacrosse Unlimited Announce Three-Year Premier Partnership

"This partnership reflects our shared commitment to player development and excellence, and we are excited to have Rob Rochford, with his wealth of experience, leading the charge in ensuring that BTB has everything they need to succeed," Sean Haggerty, VP of Team & Corporate Sales. Post this

Sean Haggerty, VP of Team Sales at Lacrosse Unlimited, who is spearheading the Premier Partnership Program, has announced that Rob Rochford, Senior Account Executive, will be the lead account coverage for this partnership. Rob's expertise, industry knowledge, and passion for lacrosse will ensure BTB receives unparalleled service and the best resources available to support the growth and success of their program.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Be the Best LI and leveraging our industry-leading expertise to elevate their brand to new heights," said Sean Haggerty, VP of Team & Corporate Sales at Lacrosse Unlimited. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to player development and excellence, and we are excited to have Rob Rochford, with his wealth of experience, leading the charge in ensuring that BTB has everything they need to succeed."

Be the Best LI & Lacrosse Unlimited: Elevating the Future of Lacrosse

Be the Best LI (BTB) is an elite lacrosse club dedicated to developing players through personalized coaching, summer camps, team-oriented training, and competitive travel teams. With a mission focused on nurturing talent, fostering a love for the game, and creating competitive athletes, BTB emphasizes discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship while helping players improve their lacrosse skills and character.

At the heart of BTB's philosophy is a commitment to player development, teamwork, and sportsmanship. They believe that every player, no matter their experience or skill level, has the potential to grow and succeed. Their training approach not only focuses on individual development but also stresses the importance of teamwork and recognizing each player's contribution to the team's success.

"We are excited to partner with Lacrosse Unlimited to provide our players and coaches with the best lacrosse equipment and apparel available," said BTB Founder and Director Dan Achatz. "Their dedication to growing the sport and their commitment to excellence perfectly aligns with our mission to develop top-tier players and create a positive, competitive environment."

BTB's Core Principles:

Player Development: Enhancing individual skills, knowledge, and understanding of the game.

Teamwork: Encouraging collaboration and mutual support within the team.

Sportsmanship: Prioritizing respect for opponents, referees, and the integrity of the game.

Competitive Spirit: Balancing a competitive mindset with player development and enjoyment.

Fun and Enjoyment: Creating a positive environment where players can thrive and love the game.

The BTB Way is rooted in hard work, overcoming adversity, and building relationships with players and families. BTB's focus goes beyond performance on the field; it's about fostering personal growth, discipline, and a mindset that transcends lacrosse itself.

A Powerful Partnership for Growth

Through this partnership, Be the Best LI and Lacrosse Unlimited are united in their goal to raise the standard for lacrosse programs. This collaboration will provide players with the tools and opportunities they need to excel, grow, and truly enjoy the game they love.

To learn more about Be the Best LI, visit bethebestli.com, follow them on Instagram at @bethebestli, or email [email protected] for more information.

Lacrosse Unlimited: Industry Leading

Lacrosse Unlimited is a leading provider of lacrosse equipment, apparel, and accessories. It is known for its unparalleled customer service and commitment to growing the game. The company is dedicated to helping lacrosse players improve their game through personalized service and quality gear, and it has 55 locations across the United States.

As one of the most recognized names in lacrosse, Lacrosse Unlimited is committed to delivering innovative products and unmatched customer service to players at all levels. The company's mission is to become the largest and most recognized name in lacrosse worldwide, helping players elevate their game through personalized experiences and high-quality gear.

About Lacrosse Unlimited

Founded in 1990, Lacrosse Unlimited is the country's premier lacrosse retailer, dedicated to providing the best gear, custom team apparel, and unmatched expertise. With 55 stores across 15 states, Lacrosse Unlimited remains deeply connected to the lacrosse community, serving players of all levels. Driven by a passion for the sport, the company continues to grow through innovation, exceptional service, and a strong commitment to giving back.

For more information on how your program can become a Premier Partner, please contact:

Sean Haggerty

VP Team & Corporate Sales, Lacrosse Unlimited

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 917-301-7772

Media Contact

Marina Skelly, Lacrosse Unlimited, 1 877-800-5850, [email protected], https://www.lacrosseunlimited.com/

SOURCE Lacrosse Unlimited