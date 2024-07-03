Be The Best You Can Be, Take Advantage Of The Opportunities Presented, And Never Give Up

Please quit allowing people to dictate how you make your life choices. These gifts and dreams were given to you by God, and you deserve to be successful, even it scares you! Post this

"Please quit allowing people to dictate how you make your life choices. These gifts and dreams were given to you by God, and you deserve to be successful, even it scares you!" said Knight.

J. Nathanael Knight is an insurance professional with 14 years of experience who had to go through many ups and downs to get up to his six-figure earning potential. He is married with two children, one a non-verbal child with autism requiring around-the-clock care. Knight has been resourceful and taught other agents to follow his example, and earned the 5 Founders Award for Management Excellence.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Pleaze Quit!! is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

J.Nathanael Knight, Salem Author Services, 223-386-5609, [email protected], www.johnnknight.com

J.Nathanael Knight, Salem Author Services, 223-386-5609, [email protected]

SOURCE Xulon Press