Be The Best You Can Be, Take Advantage Of The Opportunities Presented, And Never Give Up

Xulon Press presents motivation for anyone tempted to quit.
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author J. Nathanael Knight heard it from more than one person, but wants his readers to push through when they hear, Pleaze Quit!! ($12.49, paperback, 9781662899065; $5.99, e-book, 9781662899072).
Knight was inspired by his father to become an entrepreneur, and he made it, although it certainly wasn't easy. Along the way, many people tried to get him to give up on his dreams, and he's convinced that they did it because they had already given up on their own.
"Please quit allowing people to dictate how you make your life choices. These gifts and dreams were given to you by God, and you deserve to be successful, even it scares you!" said Knight.
J. Nathanael Knight is an insurance professional with 14 years of experience who had to go through many ups and downs to get up to his six-figure earning potential. He is married with two children, one a non-verbal child with autism requiring around-the-clock care. Knight has been resourceful and taught other agents to follow his example, and earned the 5 Founders Award for Management Excellence.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Pleaze Quit!! is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
J.Nathanael Knight, Salem Author Services, 223-386-5609, [email protected], www.johnnknight.com
J.Nathanael Knight, Salem Author Services, 223-386-5609, [email protected]
SOURCE Xulon Press
Share this article