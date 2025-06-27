Beach House Cottage Retreat To Host Groundbreaking Ceremony For New Amenities Center

We are thrilled to welcome local officials and the public to our beautiful resort in celebration of our forthcoming premium amenities. Post this

During the event, the Beach House Cottage Retreat and Zeman Homes teams will be joined by the Central Pinellas Chamber of Commerce for a ceremony. The celebration will also feature a food truck, and music. Guests will be able to learn more about the new amenities, highlighted by a clubhouse complete with a lounge area, multipurpose gathering room, coffee bar, electric vehicle charger, and laundry center. Other features of the amenities center will be a pool, spa, billiards rec room, fitness center, and more.

Also provided will be information on new customizable cottage retreat models, available now with pre-construction savings. Each home model includes beautiful kitchens complete with modern custom cabinets, quartz countertops, and Summit appliances; stylish bathrooms complete with quartz countertops, LED lighted mirrors, Delta Shower Surround, and Moen faucet and shower trim; and exterior features such as Trex decking and railing, Jeld-Wen windows, modern coach lighting, and Hardy siding; and much more.

In announcing the ground breaking event, Amanda Coffman, Manager of Beach House Cottage Retreat, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome local officials and the public to our beautiful resort in celebration of our forthcoming premium amenities. Not only is Beach House the perfect option for RVers who are looking for easy access to area beach, shopping, dining, entertainment, Orlando's various theme parks, and countless outdoor activities, we also offer customizable cottage retreat models, perfect for 55+ snowbirds or Florida residents."

ABOUT BEACH HOUSE COTTAGE RETREAT BY ZEMAN

Located in Largo, FL, Beach House Cottage Retreat is a 55+ RV and park model cottage retreats. Beach House is one of several RV resorts owned and operated by Zeman Resorts, a division of one of the largest and most respected manufactured home operators in the country, Zeman Homes. In addition to Beach House, Zeman owns and manages six other resorts in Florida, plus several others in Illinois, Maine, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. For more information about Beach House, including RV reservation and home details, please visit us at https://beachhouservresort.com/.

