beachgoods.com Launches to Offer Sustainable Beach Gear and Protect Beaches, Ocean, Lakes, Ponds, Rivers, and Streams

The site offers a carefully selected range of beach essentials—from towels, flip flops, and suncare to coolers and apparel—each screened for how it's produced and by whom, to find a shared commitment to sustainability. But the company's mission goes beyond selling products.

beachgoods.com is committed to offering products that support this mission, while also contributing positively to environmental sustainability, including:

Sustainable Sourcing: Products are chosen for recycled, organic, or responsibly sourced materials, with plans to introduce a buyer's guide sustainability rating system.

Education Over Hype: At beachgoods.com, we believe in transparency over perfection. We'll never claim to have it all figured out, but we're always working to do better, sharing what we learn and helping our customers understand the impact of their choices without the greenwash or the guilt.

Beach Advocacy: As proud members of 1% for the Planet, the company donates 1%+ of annual revenue to nonprofits focused on aquatic, marine and freshwater, conservation, education, and science.

