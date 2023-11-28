Beachside Apartments in Australia Count on Penetron Technology for Concrete Protection from Corrosion

PENETRON ADMIX was also added to all in situ concrete used in the basement and exposed areas to ensure a completely waterproof concrete structure – with an extended service life. Post this

"Most people were pretty skeptical when the first parcel of land up there came on the market only five years ago," notes Steve Hodkinson, Penetron Australia General Manager.

Located 100 km (62 miles) north of Brisbane (QLD), Sunshine Coast spans about 60 km (37 mi) of coastline on the Coral Sea. First settled by Papuasians migrating from northern Australia, Europeans later came to the area in the 19th century. Today, it has a population of around 400,000, the fifth-most populated area in Queensland, and continues to grow rapidly.

"Tourism is big in this part of Queensland and many visitors decide to make this area their home," adds Steve Hodkinson. "And as the population expands, most of the district's distinctive small farms – especially tropical-fruit and sugar-cane farms have disappeared."

The Zinc Bokarina Apartments comprise 84 units housed in two residential towers – with retail areas for shops and restaurants on the street-facing ground floor. Eight separate beach houses are also part of the development (to be completed by the end of 2023). The beachside apartments are available in 1-4-bedroom layouts. Amenities include an outdoor pool, BBQ areas, herb & vegetable gardens, fitness gym, function room with kitchenette, outdoor showers, surfboard washroom, and residential parking with charging stations for EVs.

Because of the beachside location and the high groundwater levels of the construction site, the engineers at Alto Consulting Engineers reached out to Penetron Australia for a solution to protect the below-grade concrete structures of the Zinc Bokarina development from the marine environment.

"Beachfront homes have spectacular views and offer close proximity to the ocean, but they also come with specific challenges," explains Steve Hodkinson. "The Zinc Bokarina Apartments are constantly exposed to saltwater, which means the potential for corrosion of the concrete structures underlying the towers from chloride ions needs to be taken seriously."

Without proper protection, seawater containing chloride ions (and corrosive compounds) penetrate through the cracks, voids, and pores that occur naturally in concrete. This can lead to corrosion of the embedded reinforcement steel. Once steel starts to rust, the resulting expansive pressure causes concrete cracking, delamination, and spalling – and eventually structural failure.

When added to the concrete mix, the active ingredients in PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, create a non-soluble crystalline network, which forms throughout the micro-cracks, pores, and capillary tracts of the concrete, dramatically decreasing concrete permeability. Concrete with decreased permeability prevents water, chlorides, and other harmful elements from penetrating the concrete and otherwise causing the embedded reinforcement steel to corrode/rust.

Penetron was specified by Alto Consulting Engineers as the concrete waterproofing and protection solution for the Zinc Bokarina project. PENEBAR SW-55, swellable waterstop strips, were installed in all external basement walls consisting of permanent formwork. PENETRON ADMIX was added to the concrete mix for the pre-cast elements from AFS Rediwall. PENETRON ADMIX was also added to all in situ concrete used in the basement and exposed areas to ensure a completely waterproof concrete structure – with an extended service life.

