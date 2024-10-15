Beachside Brazilian Luxury Apartments Build on Penetron Technology for Protection from Corrosion

An added benefit of integral and structural waterproofing products – like the Penetron System – is the ease of use and total reliability. Post this

Designed by the Californian architectural firm Gensler Architecture, the Tom Delfim Moreira Apartments in Leblon is Rio's first "art building / gallery" featuring works by contemporary artists such as Lole de Freitas, Ernesto Neto, Vik Muniz and Irmãos Campana. The exclusive 7-floor complex houses 6 luxury units – one per floor – facing Leblon Beach and the Atlantic Ocean just across the Avenida Delfim Moreira. The spacious floor plans for each unit (283-500 m2 / 3,113-5,500 ft2) integrate 4-5 bedrooms, a state-of-the-art kitchen, bullet-proof front door, and a spacious balcony. Amenities include a lobby floor art gallery, business meeting area with kitchenette and bar, fitness gym with changing rooms, parking garage, bike garage, and a 24-hour doorman.

"Because of the challenging coastal environment, construction of the Tom Delfim Moreira building used top-quality materials and technology to ensure the longevity and durability of the residential structure," says Cláudio Neves Ourives, CEO and Managing Partner of Penetron Brazil. "One of the key components used to ensure durability was PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture added to the concrete mix to enhance the impermeability and durability of concrete exposed to saltwater and high groundwater."

PENETRON ADMIX was added to the concrete mix by Supermix, the ready-mix concrete supplier, for the basement slab and below-grade retaining walls of the apartment building. PENEBAR SW-55 swellable waterstop strips sealed the construction joints, providing integral waterproofing to protect the structure from water ingress and the resulting corrosion.

Once exposed to any moisture, the active ingredients in PENETRON ADMIX generate a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the concrete to permanently seal the microcracks, pores, and capillaries against the penetration of water or liquids from any direction. This formation provides long-term protection for concrete from corrosion caused by chloride ion penetration, even in the marine environmental conditions of the Leblon construction site.

"An added benefit of integral and structural waterproofing products – like the Penetron System – is the ease of use and total reliability," adds Cláudio Neves Ourives. "The concrete pours were completed on time and on budget."

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

