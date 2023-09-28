Beachside continues to thrive, attracting hundreds of visitors and new residents to Palacios

"My husband, Tim, and I are so glad we found this hidden gem on the coast. Beachside is more than just a residential community; it's a lifestyle." – Sophia Dixon, member of the Beachside community since 2017 Tweet this

"This gated, waterfront community in our town is a true jewel," said Palacios mayor Jim Gardner. "We're excited to showcase the City by the Sea to the visitors who come to see Beachside and we welcome our new neighbors who find their slice of paradise in our quiet, coastal town."

One of the key drivers of Beachside's success is its series of land sale events. These events have not only introduced prospective homeowners to the community but also provided an economic boost to the City of Palacios. Each event attracts more than 100 visitors from near and far who come to tour the community, explore its amenities, and experience its natural beauty.

These events have not only bolstered tourism but also contributed to Palacios' local economy. Visitors spend money on lodging, dining, shopping, and various local services during their stay, injecting a significant infusion of funds into the city's businesses. This boost in tourism benefits both residents and entrepreneurs in Palacios.

"I always know when Beachside is having an event because we are booked full for the weekend long in advance," said Paula Whitney, owner of The Peaceful Pelican bed and breakfast.

Palacios, with a population of 4,418, is experiencing significant growth, much of which can be attributed to the nearly 200 new taxpayers recently associated with the Beachside project. This year, more than $225,000 in new tax revenue will be generated for the city. That benefit will only increase over time as the development is built out, through the added tax base and increasing property values.

The development's picturesque waterfront location on Matagorda Bay, Tres Palacios Bay, and Turtle Bay provides residents with endless opportunities for fishing, boating, and relaxation by the shore. The community features top-notch amenities, including a resort-style pool, clubhouse, basketball and tennis courts, a private beach, and three fishing piers.

Sophia is the Manager of Quality & Patient Safety at Memorial Hermann Hospital. She and her family spend their weekends in Palacios fellowshipping with neighbors, fishing, and enjoying all the coastal community has to offer.

In addition to the economic impact, Beachside has embraced its role as a steward of the environment. The community's commitment to sustainability includes responsible land development practices and the preservation of the natural beauty that makes Palacios a true coastal treasure. The community's freshwater canals are maintained with an on-site well and pump to ensure consistent levels and support for the neighboring wildlife and vegetation.

As Beachside continues to grow and welcome new residents and visitors, the future looks bright for both the community and the City of Palacios. The positive economic impact and the creation of a close-knit, vibrant community make Beachside a model for successful coastal development.

Beachside will close out the 2023 season with a one-day-only event on Saturday, October 21. The sale will feature some of this year's best inventory as well as a preview of the latest infrastructure being constructed in the growing community.

Those interested in Beachside can visit https://beachsidetx.com to learn more and schedule an appointment to tour the property in person on Oct. 21.

