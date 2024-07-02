Beacon Capital Partners Differentiates Commercial Properties with 9 Foundations Healthy Buildings Optimization Program

"We are proud to partner with Beacon, a company that fully grasps the transformative power of buildings in enhancing occupant health, safety, comfort, and asset value," said Dr. Allen. "Every building bearing our Shield is rigorously evaluated against the highest health performance standards." Post this

On Sunday, June 30, 2024, 60 Minutes re-aired "The Air We Breathe," on CBS featuring Beacon's 53 State Street in Boston and Dr. Joe Allen, Founder and CEO of 9 Foundations, to spotlight the importance of IAQ monitoring in the workplace. Decades of research show that better IAQ can enhance overall well-being, improve cognitive function, and support respiratory, heart, and immune health, among other benefits. Beacon's adoption of real-time IAQ monitoring, a core component of the Healthy Buildings Optimization Program, demonstrates a commitment to the health, safety, and performance of the people inside their buildings. A link to the segment can be viewed here: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/indoor-air-quality-healthy-buildings-60-minutes-transcript.

