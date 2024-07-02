Beacon Capital Partners Differentiates Commercial Properties with 9 Foundations Healthy Buildings Optimization Program

Advancing a Commitment to Excellence in Healthy Building Performance with Indoor Air Quality Experts
BOSTON, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beacon Capital Partners and 9 Foundations, Inc. (9F) announce that the Healthy Buildings Optimization Program is in 13 properties in the Beacon portfolio and growing. Indoor environmental quality directly impacts human health, productivity, and well-being, and the introduction of the Healthy Buildings Optimization Program marks a major advancement in the pursuit of optimal workplace environments. Spearheaded by 9F, the leader in the field of healthy building science, 9F's Healthy Buildings Optimization Program Shield signifies the principle of continuous health performance verification and harnesses the latest research, technology, advanced analytics, and expert evaluation in a comprehensive four-part program:
- Benchmarking to the "9 Foundations of a Healthy Building"
- Expert On-site Evaluation
- Real-time Indoor Air Quality Monitoring (IAQ) powered by 9F's patented H.E.A.A.L. system
- Proactive Air and Water Sampling
On Sunday, June 30, 2024, 60 Minutes re-aired "The Air We Breathe," on CBS featuring Beacon's 53 State Street in Boston and Dr. Joe Allen, Founder and CEO of 9 Foundations, to spotlight the importance of IAQ monitoring in the workplace. Decades of research show that better IAQ can enhance overall well-being, improve cognitive function, and support respiratory, heart, and immune health, among other benefits. Beacon's adoption of real-time IAQ monitoring, a core component of the Healthy Buildings Optimization Program, demonstrates a commitment to the health, safety, and performance of the people inside their buildings. A link to the segment can be viewed here: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/indoor-air-quality-healthy-buildings-60-minutes-transcript.
Media Contact
Maureen Richardson, Beacon Capital Partners, 1 (914) 686-5599, [email protected], https://beaconcapital.com
Sarah Pappas, 9 Foundations, Inc., [email protected], 9Foundations.com
SOURCE Beacon Capital Partners
Share this article