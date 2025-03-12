Beacon Hill Wealth Management: One of Canada's Leading Cross-Border Investment Firms

Managing wealth across borders requires specialized expertise—without the right strategy, Americans in Canada risk unnecessary taxes and compliance issues. Post this

A Team of Cross-Border Experts

Beacon Hill Wealth Management is led by a team of experienced professionals who bring a unique blend of expertise in cross-border investing and financial planning:

Chris Stooksbury, CIM – A seasoned investment professional specializing in cross-border portfolio management and wealth preservation for Americans in Canada.

Dixie Klaibert, CFA – A Portfolio Manager with deep expertise in cross-border financial strategies, ensuring tax-efficient investment solutions.

Phil Hogan, CPA, CA, CPA (CO) – A leading cross-border tax expert with extensive experience helping Americans in Canada navigate complex tax situations.

Together, the team provides a one-stop solution for Americans in Canada, integrating investment and tax strategies to maximize wealth and minimize tax liabilities.

Why Cross-Border Expertise Matters

Managing wealth across borders is not the same as managing money for a domestic investor. U.S. and Canadian tax laws differ significantly, and failing to structure investments properly can lead to unnecessary tax exposure and compliance risks. Some of the most common challenges Americans in Canada face include:

Tax Treatment Differences Between the U.S. and Canada – Certain investment products and income sources may have favorable tax treatment in one country but be taxable in the other, leading to unexpected tax liabilities.

– Certain investment products and income sources may have favorable tax treatment in one country but be taxable in the other, leading to unexpected tax liabilities. Investment Account Restrictions – Most U.S. investment advisors cannot manage accounts for Canadian residents without violating securities regulations. Many Americans find their accounts frozen or forced to liquidate holdings after moving to Canada .

. IRA, ROTH and 401(k) Planning – Cross-border tax treaty elections are crucial when managing U.S. retirement accounts from Canada . Without proper structuring, IRA and 401(k) withdrawals could result in double taxation.

. Without proper structuring, IRA and 401(k) withdrawals could result in double taxation. Estate & Trust Complications – U.S. and Canadian estate planning rules differ significantly, particularly in how assets are taxed upon death and how trusts are treated. While the U.S. has an estate tax based on net worth, Canada taxes capital gains on assets at death. These differences can create unexpected tax liabilities and compliance challenges, making proper cross-border estate planning essential.

At Beacon Hill Wealth Management, we specialize in navigating these cross-border complexities. Whether it's optimizing 401(k) rollovers, minimizing capital gains tax, ROTH IRA conversion, or ensuring compliance with U.S. and Canadian reporting requirements, our team ensures that clients avoid costly mistakes while optimizing their investment portfolios.

