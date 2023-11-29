Beacon Lake Community Announces Christmas Food Drive to Support Local Families in Need

The Beacon Lake Christmas Food Drive is collecting the following items to help make the holiday season brighter for local families: Canned Cranberries, Dinner Rolls/Biscuits, Frozen Desserts, Turkey/Ham, and Canned Vegetables. Post this

Donations can be dropped off at the Lake House office, located at the heart of Beacon Lake, from November 15th to December 18th, Monday through Friday, between 9:00 AM and 7:00 PM.

The Beacon Lake Christmas Food Drive is collecting the following items to help make the holiday season brighter for local families:

Canned Cranberries

Dinner Rolls/Biscuits

Frozen Desserts

Turkey /Ham

Canned Vegetables

Beacon Lake is a close-knit community that values the spirit of giving, fostering a sense of togetherness among residents. By participating in this charitable initiative, Beacon Lake residents are demonstrating their commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of those less fortunate during the holiday season.

For more information or any inquiries about the Beacon Lake Christmas Food Drive, please contact Jennifer at 904.217.3052 or [email protected].

About Beacon Lake

Beacon Lake is a master-planned community in St. Johns County, Florida, located on the south side of CR 210 between I-95 and US 1. The community is anchored by a 43-acre, paddle-friendly lake and surrounded by 358 acres of nature preserve. Beacon Lake offers a selection of new single-family homes and townhomes by Dream Finders Homes and Toll Brothers. The Lake House Amenity & Fitness Center features a variety of recreational facilities designed to cater to residents of all ages and interests.

