Beacon Lake Residents to Enjoy Festive December Events for the Whole Family

As the holiday season unfolds, Beacon Lake continues its tradition of bringing joy and community spirit to its residents with a diverse lineup of December events.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beacon Lake, the community renowned for its close-knit atmosphere and vibrant lifestyle, is thrilled to announce a series of exciting resident-only events happening throughout the month of December. Residents can look forward to a calendar packed with festive activities designed to bring holiday cheer and create lasting memories for families and neighbors.

Kids Book Exchange with Cookies and Cocoa (Saturday, 12/9, 10 AM):

Beacon Lake is also spreading the joy of reading with a Kids Book Exchange on Saturday, December 9th, starting at 10:00 AM. Children are invited to bring a book to exchange with fellow residents. To make the event even more special, hot cocoa and cookies will be provided, creating a cozy and enjoyable atmosphere for young book lovers.

Golf Cart Parade and Christmas Movie Night (Friday, 12/15):

Kicking off the holiday festivities, Beacon Lake will host a delightful Golf Cart Parade on Friday, December 15th. Residents are invited to decorate their golf carts in a festive style and join the parade. After the parade, gather on the event lawn to enjoy a screening of the classic holiday film, "A Christmas Story." Santa Claus himself will make a special appearance, delighting everyone with treats and spreading holiday joy.

Cookies with Santa and Winter Wonderland (Saturday, 12/16, 1-4 PM)

On Saturday, December 16th, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Beacon Lake will transform into a winter wonderland filled with snow and bouncers, creating a magical atmosphere for the entire family. Children and parents alike can look forward to a visit from Santa Claus, who will be available to take photos and share the holiday spirit. The event will also feature a delightful cookie decorating station, adding a sweet touch to the festivities.

White Elephant Exchange for Adults (Friday, 12/22, 6 PM):

For the adults in the community, Beacon Lake has planned a White Elephant Exchange on Friday, December 22nd, starting at 6:00 PM. This fun and lighthearted event will provide residents with the opportunity to exchange unique and quirky gifts, fostering a sense of camaraderie among neighbors during the holiday season. Participants are encouraged to bring their most imaginative and entertaining presents to make the evening memorable.

In addition to these events, Beacon Lake will proudly be lighting up the entry and Lake House every evening this month, creating a festive ambiance for all residents. As the holiday season approaches, Beacon Lake looks forward to creating cherished moments and celebrating the spirit of the season with its residents.

About Beacon Lake

Beacon Lake is a master-planned community in St. Johns County, Florida, located on the south side of CR 210 between I-95 and US 1. The community is anchored by a 43-acre, paddle-friendly lake and surrounded by 358 acres of nature preserve. Beacon Lake offers a selection of new single-family homes and townhomes by Dream Finders Homes and Toll Brothers. The Lake House Amenity & Fitness Center features a variety of recreational facilities designed to cater to residents of all ages and interests.

