Beacon Lake Welcomes Realtors to Oktoberfest Celebration in St. Augustine, Florida

"Beacon Lake is thrilled to host this special Oktoberfest event for our realtor community," said Blaz Kovacic with BBX Capital. "It's a fantastic opportunity for realtors to experience firsthand the amenities and lifestyle that make Beacon Lake a top choice for homebuyers in the region."

Beyond the home tours, attendees can indulge in authentic Oktoberfest-themed delicacies and beverages, capturing the spirit of the famous German festival. The event is not just about homes and food; it's a celebration of community, culture, and the unique offerings of Beacon Lake.

Realtors who cater to families and individuals seeking single-family homes or townhomes will find Beacon Lake an ideal recommendation. With homes starting from the $400s, the community offers an unparalleled lifestyle with its state-of-the-art Lake House amenity center, paddle-friendly lake, and nature preserves.

Located in the highly sought-after St. Johns County, Beacon Lake boasts a prime location with easy access to top schools, shopping, dining, and recreational activities. The community's resort-style amenities further include a fitness center, sand beach, playgrounds, parks, and more.

The Oktoberfest Realtor Event will take place at Beacon Lake's property located at 850 Beacon Lake Parkway, St. Augustine, FL 32095.

Realtors interested in attending the Oktoberfest event can RSVP for free on Eventbrite.

To stay updated on future realtor-exclusive events and to access valuable resources such as the VIP Realtors Fact Sheet, realtors can visit https://www.beaconlake.com/vip-realtors-lp/.

More About Beacon Lake

Anchored by a 43-acre paddle-friendly lake and nestled within 358 acres of nature preserve, Beacon Lake offers a harmonious blend of modern amenities and natural beauty, making it a top choice for homebuyers in Northeast Florida.

For more information about the Beacon Lake community, visit https://www.beaconlake.com/.

Media Contact

Tyler Gurczeski, Exults Digital Marketing, (904) 217-3052, [email protected], https://www.beaconlake.com/

