Beacon of Hope Crisis Center losing CEO at the end of June

When asked to reflect on her 9.5-year tenure of dedicated service, Sandra said, "It has been an immense honor to lead the exceptionally talented Beacon of Hope Crisis Center team, which is concerted in passion for our mission and dedicated to serving the survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault who count on us every year. With key achievements over the past six months complete, this is the right time for a new CEO to lead the organization into its next chapter. I am proud to have a strong succession plan in place. I have fostered relationships and have the organization in innovative conversations that could yield exciting developments ahead. I am confident the new CEO will excel from day one and elevate the mission. I want to extend my sincere thanks to our law enforcement, hospital, shelter, and numerous other community partners. I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of making a positive impact in the lives of so many."

The Beacon of Hope Crisis Center Board of Directors will appoint a dedicated staff member, Senior Director Tiffany Wilson, as CEO effective July 1, 2025.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Sandy for her leadership and unwavering dedication to Beacon of Hope Crisis Center throughout this past decade," said Board Chair Lindsey Carver. "Sandy has been an asset to this organization in so many ways. Her leadership strength, marketing acumen, adaptability and resilience, innovative vision, steady-yet-lean growth mindset, and data-driven perspective are unparalleled. She has always ensured that our board members were fully informed to speak intelligently and knowledgeably about the organization's performance. She believes you cannot lead an organization if you don't know who you are serving and if you are serving them adequately. We appreciate always being comprehensively provided with what was needed to guide and elevate the organization's efforts. Sandy's passion for serving, especially victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, is evident in her words and actions. We will miss her. Loved by community members, board members, staff, and partners, we wish Sandy the same grace, love, and kindness she has always extended to everyone she encounters. It has been a true gift to us and the community to have her as the CEO of Beacon of Hope Crisis Center."

Sandy will continue working over the next two months to assist with the transition and ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities. Her last day will be June 30th, 2025.

About Beacon of Hope Crisis Center

Beacon of Hope Crisis Center is a Christ-centered organization empowering victims of domestic violence and sexual assault to become self-sufficient by providing safety, education, and support. Serving Central Indiana since 2009. Beacon of Hope Crisis Center is a confidential and safe place where individuals who have been victims of domestic violence or sexual assault can receive advocacy services and referrals. Our advocates assist with safety planning and let victims know what is available for them within our agency or one of our agency partner service providers. We assist in many ways, a few of those ways are helping with protective order filings, victim compensation, and other paperwork, hospital, and court accompaniment helping to find a bed in a domestic violence shelter, fostering pets while victim(s) are in a shelter, helping with the healing process, counseling, and steps toward independence and self-sufficiency for long-term improved quality of life. Beacon of Hope Crisis Center is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization in Indianapolis, Indiana. For more information, visit beaconofhopeindy.org or follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

