Beacon Technology Group and Akimbo Technologies Inc. Form Strategic Alliance to Strengthen Maritime Cybersecurity

Cyfax and DEFENSA Unite to Deliver Comprehensive Cyber Defense Across Global Marine Operations

MIAMI, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beacon Technology Group, a leader in cutting-edge cybersecurity for IT and industrial environments, today announced a strategic alliance with Akimbo Technologies Inc., a Canadian provider of military-grade OT cyber defense solutions. This partnership follows Beacon's recent launch of Cyfax at BlackHat USA, the perennial cyber show, where Cyfax was showcased as a groundbreaking external attack surface management (EASM) platform. Cyfax combines deception technology with continuous hyper-automated penetration testing to provide immediate cyber posture insights, real-time alerts, and compliance reporting.

The maritime industry faces three key challenges: increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks, restricted access to cyber insurance due to poor risk management, and the tightening of global regulations from organizations like the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG). The Beacon-Akimbo alliance addresses these challenges by merging advanced IT and OT security solutions to offer maritime operators comprehensive and proactive defense, both in port and at sea.

Cyfax's intelligence-driven capabilities—dark web surveillance and continuous penetration testing—complement Akimbo's DEFENSA system, which provides real-time threat detection and remediation for operational technology environments. Together, these solutions deliver the robust security posture necessary for maritime operators to meet evolving threats, and regulatory requirements, and maintain access to critical cyber insurance.

"The maritime industry, much like other critical sectors, is moving beyond traditional defensive postures. The time has come for a paradigm shift that embraces offensive strategies. This alliance provides that shift, delivering proactive, offense-driven solutions to a sector crucial to the global supply chain," said Rob Vazquez, CEO of Beacon Technology Group.

"The partnership we are announcing today brings together two powerful cyber solutions, enabling the global commercial marine industry to protect itself from ever-evolving cyber threats. Building a defensive digital wall and hoping for the best is outdated. Today's maritime industry requires proactive solutions to combat sophisticated adversaries," said Behrouz Poustchi, CEO of Akimbo Technologies.

As global regulations tighten and cyber insurance standards rise, the Beacon-Akimbo alliance ensures maritime operators are compliant and secure. With real-time monitoring and automated threat defense, these solutions meet the industry's regulatory and insurance demands.

