Beacon Technology Launches Beacon Detect: A Novel Cybersecurity Approach for Mid-Market and Industrial Sectors

"Beacon Detect transcends traditional cybersecurity solutions; it's our strategic answer to the rapidly evolving cyber threats. Our platform demystifies complex security issues into clear, actionable guidance, empowering businesses to stay ahead. Especially for mid-market sectors, where vulnerabilities are most acute, Beacon Detect is the key to closing those critical security gaps," said Rob Vazquez, CEO of Beacon Technology.

Beacon Detect sets itself apart with its intuitive user interface, advanced auto-remediation capabilities, and a distinctive approach to risk assessment that directly aligns with tactics outlined in the MITRE ATT&CK framework. Central to its innovation is the patent-pending Vortex technology, which employs both AI and machine learning to dramatically reduce threat identification times while increasing fidelity. This technological advancement ensures a level of responsiveness in the platform that is unmatched in the industry, offering mid-market entities a formidable tool against emerging cyber threats.

The solution is affordably priced, ensuring that advanced cybersecurity protection is accessible to mid-market companies and industrial players, addressing the McKinsey-highlighted affordability gap in cybersecurity.

