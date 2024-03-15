Bead Industries Celebrates 110 Years of Innovation and Excellence

"This milestone is not just a celebration of our past but a commitment to our future." Post this

Bead Industries has consistently maintained a commitment to quality, sustainability, and ethical business practices. The company's dedication to environmental stewardship and social responsibility has been integral to its business strategy, ensuring that all operations and products meet the highest standards of environmental care and sustainability.

As part of its anniversary celebration, Bead Industries is renewing its pledge to empower local communities, foster innovation, and invest in the future. The company continues to support education with community college scholarship programs, apprenticeship programs through local technical high schools, and partnerships with the University of New Haven and Quinnipiac University, encouraging technological innovation among young entrepreneurs and engineers.

"Bead Industries' 110-year legacy is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees and the loyalty of our customers," said Jill Mayer, CEO of Bead Industries. "We are immensely grateful for the support and trust that our customers and employees have placed in us over the years. This milestone is not just a celebration of our past but a commitment to our future."

As Bead Industries embarks on the next chapter of its storied history, the company remains dedicated to its core values of accountability, collaboration, resilience, and innovation. With a clear vision for the future, Bead Industries is poised to continue its legacy of excellence and innovation for the next century and beyond.

About Bead Industries

Bead Industries is comprised of two divisions: Bead Chain and Bead Electronics, and a wholly owned subsidiary, McGuire Mfg. Company. Bead Electronics manufactures end-to-end, wire, and tubular contact pins for the datacom, automotive, connector, and lighting industries. Its custom components are cost-effective and can be made in less than two weeks. Bead Chain is a supplier of authentic Bead Chain® used on vertical blinds, securing marine parts, key chains, and many other products. McGuire Manufacturing Co. is a producer of high-end, commercial-grade plumbing fixture trim.

