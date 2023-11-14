Beagle Scout Snoopy and the YMCA Team Up to Help Kids Celebrate Summer

"We believe camp is a transformational experience, and Snoopy and Peanuts will be making a huge difference in kids' lives as they make new friends, learn new skills, and interact with nature." Post this

Healthy Kids Day® Sponsorship (U.S. only): In 2024 and 2025, Peanuts will be the national sponsor for Healthy Kids Day, the Y's national initiative to improve the health and well-being of kids and families. Reaching more than 1 million attendees across 1,450 free community events, Ys across the country aim to inspire kids and families to keep their minds and bodies active throughout the summer months.

National and International Y Camp Scholarships (overnight and day camps): Peanuts will provide 1,800 camp scholarships over three years, offering a transformational camp experience to kids who may not otherwise be able to participate. Peanuts also will collaborate on Beagle Scout conservation programs with National Parks Service Y camps, providing engaging age-appropriate Peanuts materials and activities for children. In addition, Peanuts will provide 500 camp scholarships across Y camp locations in Germany, Spain, Korea and Japan over three years, including translated Peanuts materials and communications.

"As we mark 50 years of the beloved Beagle Scouts, we celebrate the kind of outdoor adventures that pop up throughout the Peanuts comic strip—healthy and fun-filled activities that every child should have access to," says Melissa Menta, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications for Peanuts Worldwide. "It makes perfect sense to partner with an organization that is synonymous with making camp accessible for all: the Y. We're excited to work together to bring great outdoor adventures to children in five different countries!"

"Children have a natural fondness for Snoopy, so we're delighted that Beagle Scout Snoopy and his fellow scouts will be working with the Y to engage kids in great summertime activities," says Abby Rogers, Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer for Y-USA. "We believe camp is a transformational experience, and Snoopy and Peanuts will be making a huge difference in kids' lives as they make new friends, learn new skills, and interact with nature."

About Peanuts

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd. (TSX:WILD), 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz, who first introduced the world to Peanuts in 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV+, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital.

About the Y

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they're from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships, and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y's goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. Learn more at ymca.org.

Media Contact

Ashley Shewey, YMCA of the USA, 3124160870, [email protected], https://www.ymca.org/

SOURCE YMCA of the USA