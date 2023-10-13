Bealls Florida Launched The Zest Kitchen + Home Collection To Address Increasing Customer Interest in Modern Coastal Design

New Line with More than 150 Products That Complements Popular Tropical Offerings at Florida-Focused Retailer

BRADENTON, Fla., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BRADENTON, Fall 2023 – Bealls Florida, a Florida-focused retailer with 68 stores throughout the state, is excited to announce a new and exclusive partnership with renowned culinary and lifestyle brand Zest Kitchen + Home. The collection, which ranges from serveware to decorative pillows, is designed to appeal to a growing segment of Florida shoppers seeking modern coastal products.

"There are so many ways to embrace Florida living in our homes. The collaboration with Zest Kitchen + Home brings a fresh approach to our expansive product selection in these categories," said Teri Connor, Divisional Vice President of Product Development at Bealls, Inc.

Connor explained that her team worked closely with Zest Kitchen + Home co-founder Alexis Taylor to create home, bed, and bath collections like throws, pillows and rugs which blended colors of the sand, the sea, and the sun with soft textures and natural materials to instantly make a space feel cozy and inviting. Zest Kitchen + Home ceramic cookware and kitchen gadgets feature organic and clean designs. Importantly, the collection was created to offer both quality and value.

"We incorporated the latest design trends when creating Zest Kitchen + Home to make natural style and functionality accessible to everyone," explained Alexis Taylor, Chief Creative Officer of Zest Kitchen + Home. "Living life with zest means putting your whole heart and soul into it. To support our amazing collection of home goods, we share valuable tips and recipes on our content platforms so guests may live the life they love."

The debut collection, available at all Bealls Florida stores, features over 150 unique products in 10 categories including comforters, quilts, bakeware, storage and throw pillows. The collection will be updated seasonally to provide guests with a diverse range of high-quality kitchen and home products to inspire creativity and elevate everyday living.

For more information about Zest Kitchen + Home, please visit BeallsFlorida.com

Media Kit: https://go.bealls.com/44UwvnO

About Bealls Inc.

Headquartered in Bradenton, Florida since 1915, Bealls Inc. is a privately held company that has been owned and operated by the Beall family for over 100 years. The company operates more than 600 retail stores in 23 states under the names Beall Florida, bealls, Home Centric and Rugged Earth Outfitters and online at beallsflorida.com and bealls.com. To learn more about Bealls, Inc., please visit‥http://www.beallsinc.com.

About Zest Kitchen + Home:

Founded by Alexis and Justin Taylor, Zest Kitchen + Home is a premier culinary and lifestyle brand known for its innovative and stylish range of kitchen and home products anchored by a classic design and rooted in tradition, each product is elevated with a boldness and zest with timeless style and a pop of freshness. With an emphasis on merging functionality with design, Zest Kitchen + Home is dedicated to enhancing everyday experiences in the kitchen and beyond.

Please visit http://www.zestkh.com

