BEAM Dental Announces Expansion Plan and Adds Six Locations

The expansion enables the multi-specialty dental group to scale accessible and affordable dental solutions.
NEW YORK, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BEAM Dental, a full-service dental practice group, announced its expansion in New York/New Jersey with comprehensive dental care solutions and added six convenient locations in neighborhoods with high demand for quality dental care.
BEAM Dental, formerly known as BEAM St, was started in New York City by a group of specialty dentists trained at Columbia University. After years of building a trusted and successful general dentistry and orthodontic group practice, BEAM Dental has consolidated and rebranded its practices to become a multi-specialty group practice. BEAM Dental now offers a full suite of dental solutions, from routine check-ups and exams, fillings, and smile makeovers to implants and full-mouth reconstruction.
"We will standardize diagnostic and treatment approaches so that patients can expect no surprises, no overtreatment, and no hidden fees," said Dr. Jason Lin, Chief Clinical Officer of Orthodontics at BEAM Dental.
"By consolidating the multiple practices and brands within our group, we aim to gain better economies of scale, maximize the expertise of our doctors and care teams to create a better patient experience, and most importantly, lower costs for patients," said Dr. Francis Oh, prosthodontist, and CEO of BEAM Dental. "We are excited to be able to raise the bar for dental experience and deliver high-quality care by leveraging modern technology and creating a transparent and comfortable model for patients."
As part of this expansion, BEAM Dental has added six new locations to its network, including a brand-new location in Edison, NJ. It now has a total of nine convenient locations throughout New York and New Jersey:
- BEAM Dental Fort Lee
- BEAM Dental Flushing
- BEAM Dental West Long Branch
- BEAM Dental Jersey City
- BEAM Dental Edgewater
- BEAM Dental Edison
- BEAM Dental Union Square
- BEAM Dental Williamsburg
- BEAM Dental Hoboken
BEAM Dental works with most PPO insurance. Affordable cash rates and other payment plans are also available. Patients enjoy online scheduling, simple insurance and payment processes, and an experience designed to make their visits easy and pleasant.
To schedule your visit today, please go to our simple, easy-to-use website at myBEAMdental.com.
About BEAM Dental
BEAM Dental is a new-generation dental care team with a network of practices in New York and New Jersey. It offers comprehensive dental solutions from routine check-ups and exams, fillings, smile makeovers to implants and full-mouth reconstruction. Our dedicated team of dentists with various specialties, hygienists, and care specialists is committed to helping you craft the smile you envision for life's big moments. For more information, please visit myBEAMdental.com.
