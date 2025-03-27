BEAM Dental Announces Expansion Plan and Adds Six Locations

We are excited to be able to raise the bar for dental experience and deliver high-quality care by leveraging modern technology and creating a transparent and comfortable model for patients. Post this

"We will standardize diagnostic and treatment approaches so that patients can expect no surprises, no overtreatment, and no hidden fees," said Dr. Jason Lin, Chief Clinical Officer of Orthodontics at BEAM Dental.

"By consolidating the multiple practices and brands within our group, we aim to gain better economies of scale, maximize the expertise of our doctors and care teams to create a better patient experience, and most importantly, lower costs for patients," said Dr. Francis Oh, prosthodontist, and CEO of BEAM Dental. "We are excited to be able to raise the bar for dental experience and deliver high-quality care by leveraging modern technology and creating a transparent and comfortable model for patients."

As part of this expansion, BEAM Dental has added six new locations to its network, including a brand-new location in Edison, NJ. It now has a total of nine convenient locations throughout New York and New Jersey:

BEAM Dental Fort Lee

BEAM Dental Flushing

BEAM Dental West Long Branch

BEAM Dental Jersey City

BEAM Dental Edgewater

BEAM Dental Edison

BEAM Dental Union Square

BEAM Dental Williamsburg

BEAM Dental Hoboken

BEAM Dental works with most PPO insurance. Affordable cash rates and other payment plans are also available. Patients enjoy online scheduling, simple insurance and payment processes, and an experience designed to make their visits easy and pleasant.

To schedule your visit today, please go to our simple, easy-to-use website at myBEAMdental.com.

About BEAM Dental

BEAM Dental is a new-generation dental care team with a network of practices in New York and New Jersey. It offers comprehensive dental solutions from routine check-ups and exams, fillings, smile makeovers to implants and full-mouth reconstruction. Our dedicated team of dentists with various specialties, hygienists, and care specialists is committed to helping you craft the smile you envision for life's big moments. For more information, please visit myBEAMdental.com.

Media Contact

Marketing, BEAM Dental, 1 2014840811, [email protected], https://www.mybeamdental.com/

SOURCE BEAM Dental