Beam Mobile Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"We are always looking ahead at healthcare trends to ensure our products are meeting the needs of mobile nursing," said Jeff Pack, director of Beam Mobile. "We are most proud of our talented team, ergonomic designs, and rapid support. This accomplishment is an ongoing testament to the hospitals, resellers, and strategic partners that got us here." In addition to its #1356 ranking, Beam Mobile ranked #4 in computer hardware, #28 in Tennessee, and #18 in Nashville.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

About Beam Mobile

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Beam Mobile has led the effort to provide mobile device protection in demanding environments. The Beam team is the legacy of Griffin Technology, which made its mark in consumer smartphone cases. Beam Mobile has provided durable mobile cases for some of the largest hospitals, including NYH+H, UCLA Health, UNC Medical, Christ Hospital, WVU Medicine, Alberta Health, and the NHS. Beam healthcare products are used with Epic and Oracle Cerner EHR solutions and communications apps like Mobile Heartbeat.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches over 50 million people monthly across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. The top companies are featured in the magazine's September issue and at‥http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

